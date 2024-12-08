Giants Fan(s) Rent Airplane to Deliver Message to Team Ownership (See It!)
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Fifteen weeks of lousy football and New York Giants fans have had enough.
Okay, so it’s been longer than 15 weeks–more like a decade-plus with few exceptions, but in a move that conjured up memories of that time when angry and disgusted Giants fans rented a banner in 1978 declaring “15 Years of Lousy Football, We’ve Had Enough,” at least one Giants fan has taken a similar approach.
Seen flying over MetLife Stadium during pregame warmups before the team's Week 14 game against the New Orleans Saints was a small plane touting a banner that implored Giants co-owner John Mara to take action to fix what has been a disastrous string of seasons for his family’s business.
“Mr. Mara enough,” the banner read. “Plz fix this dumpster fire.”
The Giants are currently 2-10, their seventh season out of the last eight in which they have hit double-digit losses on the season.
Since posting a 9-7-1 record in 2022, the first year of the current Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll regime, the team is 8-21 and has yet to win a game this season at home, going 4-10 over the last two seasons. They are also 3-8 in division games over the last two seasons.
Mara, who said in October that he didn’t anticipate making a change at head coach or general manager during the season or afterward, has not been happy with how the Giants, who have been blown out on four of their losses this season.
Schoen expressed confidence during his bye week press conference with reporters that he would be back for a fourth season to continue building up the team.
But upset fans have argued that since the team went 9-7-1 in 2022, the franchise has actually gone backward under Schoen’s leadership, citing the team’s won-loss record of the last two seasons and its now uncertain picture at quarterback.