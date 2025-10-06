Giants Country

Giants Leave Fans Reeling After Loss to Saints (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)

Who on the Giants got the game balls and gassers in this week's mistake-filled loss to the New Orleans Saints?

Paul Dottino

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) recovers a fumble in front of New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome.
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) recovers a fumble in front of New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Sure, it was a great start; however, the tide can turn quickly in the NFL.

No sooner did rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart direct the New York Giants to a victory last week than he shouldered the blame for the team's collapse despite a strong beginning in their 26-16 loss to the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome.

Dart threw two interceptions and lost a fumble during a stretch in which the Giants gave away the ball on five consecutive possessions. 

He also slightly underthrew Darius Slayton on a key flea-flicker bomb with 2:50 left in the second quarter during the middle of the giveaway frenzy. 

The pass allowed Saints safety Terrell Burgess to knock away the ball and prevent Slayton from making a contested third-down catch.

"I'm the leader of the offense, so I think that any time those things happen, it falls back on the leaders," Dart said after the game. 

"I take that responsibility and I'm going to continue to have conversations with the guys, and we're going to clean that stuff up."

Slayton, who left in the second half with a sore hamstring, had one of the most disappointing games of his pro career. On the previous drive, he allowed a potential 65-yard touchdown pass to slip through his hands on a deep post route. 

On the drive following the flea-flicker, Slayton caught a pass near the New Orleans 35 and had the ball stripped by linebacker Demario Davis and picked up by safety Jonas Sanker, the turnover leading to a last-second field goal that gave the Saints a 16-14 halftime lead.

In all, it took nearly 7½ minutes for a 14-3 Giants lead to morph into a two-point deficit. But that was just the start of what was to come as the Giants went on to commit four straight turnovers to start the second half.

For the record–and not that this should make Giants fans happy–the Giants' five turnovers are not even close to a franchise mark. The team gave away the ball a team-record nine times in a 63-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 30, 1952.

Who deserves important plaudits and who needs to clean up their play after this performance against the New Orleans Saints? Check out the latest edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast for this week's “Gameballs and Gassers.”

