Giants GM Joe Schoen Hopes Injured Center John Michael Schmitz is Back "Soon" 

What "soon" actually means is up for debate.

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. (61) waits to snap the ball during Quest Diagnostics Training Center training camp.
New York Giants starting center John Michael Schmitz, the team's second-round draft pick last year, has missed almost two weeks of practices due to an injury to the right shoulder that cost him three games last year. 

However, general manager Joe Schoen, who appeared on the Giant-Lions television broadcast, told Bob Papa, Carl Banks, and Phil Simms that the team hoped Schmitz would be back “soon.”

Whether “soon” means next week or next month remains to be seen. Shoen, remember, said on the first day of training camp that offensive tackle Evan Neal, who landed on PUP after a late spring setback to his surgically repaired ankle, caused the team to shut him down for the remainder of the OTAs and the mandatory minicamp, said that NEal wasn’t that far off from being ready to practice.

Neal, who has spent part of his days rehabbing inside the team's facility and part outside on the field, hasn’t been seen doing anything remotely close to offensive line drills, such as pushing a heavy cart to test his ankle. Thus far, all he’s done, again in front of reporters at least, is some light running on the side before joining his teammates as a spectator on the sideline.

Veteran Greg Van Roten, signs to play left guard, has been taking a lot of snaps at center during Schmitz’s absence, ahead of Auston Schlottman, a center/guard who signed a two-year contract to presumably serve as the backup to Schmitz, the second-year player who in addition to the three games missed due to a shoulder issue, missed the regular-season finale with a shin injury.

This latest injury to Schmitz, while worrisome because it is to the same shoulder as last year, will really become a problem if he’s unable to get back on the field in the coming week as the Giants prepare for their preseason game next weekend against the Houston Texans.

 

