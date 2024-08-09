Giants Take 14-3 Halftime Lead Over Lions in Preseason Opener
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – New York Giants running back Eric Gray’s two touchdown runs gave his team a 14-3 halftime lead over the Detroit Lions in a rain-soaked MetLife Stadium Thursday evening.
The only points for the Lions came off an interception by safety Brandon Joseph on a pass thrown by Giants quarterback Drew Lock that was intended for Isaiah Hodgins, who was double-covered.
Despite three straight incomplete passes, the Lions still got the points on kicker James Bates’s 53-yard field goal to give the Lions a 3-0 lead.
The Giants erased that lead in the second quarter on the first of GRay’s touchdowns. This one came on a big 48-yard touchdown run by running back Eric Gray, who is locked in a battle for RB2 with rookie Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
Gray took advantage of a nice block by Joshua Miles, who opened a crease, and Gray did the rest, juking Lions defensive back Morice Norris, who walloped Gray during Monday’s joint practice that sparked one of several brawls between the two teams that day.
Gray’s touchdown run capped a six-play, 91-yard scoring drive. Gray, who also had a big third-down conversion on a 24-yard pass play in that drive, made it a 7-3 game for the Giants.
Gray’s second score came on a 1-yard run off the left side to make it a 14-3 game after the extra point by kicker Jude McAtammeny.
Gray finished the half as the Giants’ leading rusher and receiver. He posted 52 yards on four carries on the ground with the two rushing touchdowns, and caught all four of his pass targets for 46 yards.
Giants quarterback Drew Lock, who got the start with Daniel Jones given the night off, didn’t last long as he was frequently under duress by the Lions. Lock ended up leaving the game after Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill sacked him, Lock landing hard on his left hip.
Lock would stay in the game for another play before finally leaving when a hit by Lions defensive lineman Nate Lynn made the injury worse. The Giants announced Lock had a hip injury, ending his night as Tommy DeVito carried the team the rest of the way on offense.
DeVito went five of eight for 79 yards in the first half, a 95.3 rating. The Giants outgained the Lions on offense, 172 yards to 87.
Defensively, rookie Darius Muasau posted a team-leading four tackles. Linebacker Dyonte Johnson who had himself a half, notching three tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit, and two tackles for a loss.
Also having a half was linebacker Boogie Basham who had three tackles, one sack, one quarterback hi, one tackle for a loss and one pass breakup.
As expected, the Giants sat most of their starters this game. The decision came after the starters took a full workload in the two joint practices with the Lions on Monday and Tuesday.
Quarterback Daniel Jones, receivers Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson, offensive linemen Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan, Jr., Greg Van Roten, and Jermaine Eluemunor, and running back Devin Singletary were among the Giants who didn’t play on offense.
Defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Rakeem Nunez-Roches, outside linebackers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, linebackers Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden, and safeties Jason Pinnock and Dane Belton were among the defenders who didn’t play in the game for the Giants.
Giants first-round draft pick Malik Nabers got the start against the Lions, but was not targeted despite getting open. Cornerback Deonte Banks got the start on defense, finishing with one tackle on the night.