Giants vs. Texans: How to Watch, Listen & More Preseason Week 2
Coming off of their first win in the preseason, the New York Giants now hit the road for a game in Houston to take on the Texans.
This will be a big game for the Giants, as starters are expected to play. It's unknown how long they'll stay on the field, but regardless, all eyes will no doubt be watching how quarterback Daniel Jones, in his first game action since a Week 9 ACL tear last year, does.
Jones and the Giants offense are looking to rebound after being one of the league's worst units in 2023. A strong showing against the Texans' starters would show that they're a different team coming into this season.
The Giants defeated the Lions 14-3 last week behind a strong showing from running back Eric Gray. Gray scored both touchdowns, carrying the ball four times for 52 yards.
The Giants' run game performed well overall, with rookies Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Dante Miller maximizing their opportunities. The defensive side also saw some stars, such as linebacker Dyontae Johnson, Elijah Chatman, and Darrian Beavers.
As for the Texans, they're coming off of a division title, their first since 2019. Led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans rallied behind their offense’s leader to a 10-7 record.
After being one of the league's worst teams in 2022, they returned with a vengeance one year later, led by a rookie head coach in DeMeco Ryans. Don't forget about that young defense as well, with third overall pick Will Anderson Jr who had seven sacks as a rookie.
The Texans lost in the Hall of Fame game to the Bears two weeks ago but defeated the Steelers 20-12 last week. Tank Dell, who had his rookie season cut short due to a fractured fibula, scored a 34-yard touchdown in his return to the field last week. Seeing the starters take care of business while playing was a good sign.
Both teams had major upgrades this offseason. The Giants added star pass rusher Brian Burns, who is expected to transform their pursuit to the quarterback. The Texans added one of their own in Danielle Hunter, one of the league's prolific edge rushers.
The Giants drafted Malik Nabers as their No.1 wideout, and the Texans traded for star receiver Stefon Diggs from the Bills. Nabers, who injured his ankle in practice earlier in the week, is also expected to play.
This will be a fun matchup to watch and a good litmus test to see where the Giants rank among one of the league's better teams.
Houston Texans (1-1) vs New York Giants (1-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 1:00 pm ET
Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Preseason History: This will be just the second time both teams meet in the preseason. The Giants and Texans' only preseason matchup came in 2002 during the Hall of Fame Game. It was the Texans' inaugural season as a franchise, but the Giants pulled out the win 34-17.
TV: FOX5 NY (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play; Carl Banks and Phil Simms, Analysts; Howard Cross and Madelyn Burke, sideline).
Radio: WFAN 660 AM /101.9FM (Paul Dottino, Play-By-Play. Shaun O’Hara, Analyst.
Madelyn Burke, Sideline).
