New York Giants - Carolina Panthers Live Updates
Follow along as we bring live updates, stats, injury news, and more from the New York Giants' Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers.
The New York Giants (2-7) meet the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in Munich, Germany, both teams sporting a 2-7 record in what’s been a lost year for both franchises. The New York Giants are looking to avoid their fifth loss in a row, which, if it happens, would make the longest losing streak under head coach Brian Daboll’s watch.
Follow along all game long as we bring you live updates, stats, injury news, and more.
Pregame
Giants - Panthers Pre-game Coverage
The Giants inactives: S Jason Pinnock, ILB Darius Muasau, G Jake Kubas, WR Darius Slayton,
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, DL Jordon Riley, and QB (3rd) Tommy DeVito
The Panthers inactives: S Jammie Robinson, RB Jonathon Brooks, CB Shemar Bartholomew, DE Charles Harris, T Ikem Ekwonu, TE Tommy Tremble, and DT Jaden Crumedy
