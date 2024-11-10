Giants Country

New York Giants - Carolina Panthers Live Updates

Follow along as we bring live updates, stats, injury news, and more from the New York Giants' Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Patricia Traina

Nov 9, 2024; Munich, Germany; A general overall view of Allianz Arena. The stadium is the site of the 2024 NFL Munich Game between the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers.
Nov 9, 2024; Munich, Germany; A general overall view of Allianz Arena. The stadium is the site of the 2024 NFL Munich Game between the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New York Giants (2-7) meet the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in Munich, Germany, both teams sporting a 2-7 record in what’s been a lost year for both franchises. The New York Giants are looking to avoid their fifth loss in a row, which, if it happens, would make the longest losing streak under head coach Brian Daboll’s watch.

Follow along all game long as we bring you live updates, stats, injury news, and more.

Pregame

Giants - Panthers Pre-game Coverage

The Giants inactives: S Jason Pinnock, ILB Darius Muasau, G Jake Kubas, WR Darius Slayton,
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, DL Jordon Riley, and QB (3rd) Tommy DeVito

The Panthers inactives: S Jammie Robinson, RB Jonathon Brooks, CB Shemar Bartholomew, DE Charles Harris, T Ikem Ekwonu, TE Tommy Tremble, and DT Jaden Crumedy

Published
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine.

