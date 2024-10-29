New York Giants Fans React on Social Media to 26-18 Loss to Steelers
The New York Giants beat themselves Monday night, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-18, and Giants fans on social media understandably were frustrated by what transpired.
Big Blue caused the officials to throw plenty of flags. They were penalized 11 times for 65 yards, with some of the penalties negating big plays or, in one instance, a touchdown scored early in the second quarter on a 16-yard reception by tight end Chris Manhertz, wiped away by an illegal shift called against receiver Malik Nabers.
As the frustration with the team grew, so too did the creativity of the memes.
The Giants offense finished with 394 yards, which should have been enough to win had they been better on third down (5-of-13) and in the red zone (0-for-3).
New York got four field goals from Greg Joseph, which accounted for 12 of their 18 points. The other six points came on a 45-yard touchdown run by running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., who left the game late with a concussion after recording 20 carries for 145 yards.
The Giants attempted a 2-point conversion after Tracy’s touchdown, but the play was doomed from the start.
It started with the formation to the fact that the team wasn’t set, the ball was snapped early, giving Alex Highsmith a free path to receiver Malik Nabers, the recipient of the pass.
Jones, who has played better on the road this season than at home, finished 24-of-38 for 264 yards and one interception (that coming at the end of the game). He failed to throw a touchdown pass and was sacked four times, two each by T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
Some of the sacks though could be attributed to Jones holding onto the ball far too long.
Jones’s lone interception came on the team’s final drive. Down by eight points, he tried to connect with running back Devin Singletary, only to have safety Beanie Bishop pick off the pass to end the Giants'' hopes of tying the game.
Earlier in the game, Jones drew criticism from commentator Troy Aikman for showing a lack of anticipation on a deep ball intended for receiver Darius Slayton, a pass that fell incomplete.
While this loss isn’t wholly on Jones, that did little to assuage the growing frustration of the fans who have endured the inconsistent play of the team’s “franchise quarterback” for six seasons.
Slayton caught four balls for 108 yards, including a long of 43 yards. Slayton also had a touchdown called back that was negated by a penalty. Still, he received some positive vibes from the fans on social media.
Slayton even had a Steelers fan stand up for him. Towards the end of the game, one fan proposed the Steelers trade for Slayton.
The Giants return home in six days to host the Washington Commanders. New York has yet to win at MetLife Stadium this season.