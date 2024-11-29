New York Giants Injury Update: Several Defenders Banged Up in Loss to Cowboys
As if the pain of losing their seventh straight game this season and their eighth to the Dallas Cowboys on Dallas’s home field wasn’t enough, the New York Giants have some new injury concerns that have popped up that will bear watching over the next week.
Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence suffered what appeared to be the most significant injury. After the game, Lawrence, his left arm in a sling, told reporters that he had dislocated his elbow.
“I overextended. (Giants linebacker) Bobby (Okereke) came crashing down and hit my elbow, and it just popped out of place.”
Lawrence, who had his arm in a sling during his media session, said he wasn’t sure how much, if any, time he’d miss and that he would have an MRI when the team returned to New Jersey.
Lawrence wasn’t the only defensive lineman to suffer an injury. D.J. Davidson, on this past week’s injury report with a shoulder ailment, appeared to aggravate that injury in the second half of the game. Rakeem Nunez-Roches also suffered a stinger that knocked him out of the game.
Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke also suffered an injury that necessitated postgame X-rays. Okereke wasn’t announced during the game as having any injuries, so what he might be dealing with is unknown, as he wouldn’t reveal what the medics were looking at.
In some good news, quarterback Tommy DeVito told reporters that the MRI on his throwing arm revealed no structural damage and that he was confident that he would have been able to play had the game been on Sunday instead of Thursday.
However, head coach Brian Daboll declined to say whether DeVito or Lock would start the team’s next game, a home meeting against the New Orleans Saints on December 8.
The Giants, who last won a game on Thanksgiving back in 1982, have a few extra days for their injured players to heal up. But certainly, the Lawrence issue is one worth keeping an eye on as he is their best defensive lineman and perhaps their best defensive player on the whole, and his loss would be astronomical.