New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds, & More
The New York Giants, still in search of their first win at home this season, will try to do so against a New Orleans Saints team that is fighting to keep its postseason hopes alive in the NFC South.
The Giants are coming off of an extended week of rest, as their last game was on Thanksgiving evening, a 27-20 loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Drew Lock started in place of the injured Tommy DeVito at quarterback, and will do so once again this week against the Saints.
But the Giants are not only struggling to win games, they’re so banged up that there are legitimate questions as to who they’ll actually be able to play this week.
On offense, starting tackles Jermaine Eluemunor (doubtful, quad), Evan Neal (questionable, hip), and Chris Hubbard (questionable, knee) are all banged up. If none of them are able to play, the team could be looking at Joshua Ezeudu at left tackle and Joshua Miles at right tackle.
Malik Nabers is also dealing with a hip flexor and was listed as questionable. The Giants already lost rookie Theo Johnson for the year with a foot injury, so an already struggling offense could be severely undermanned this week.
As for the defense, their injuries piled up as well. Linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (neck/shoulder), and cornerback Deonte Banks (rib) will not play. Defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (doubtful, shoulder), rookie cornerback Andru Phillips (questionable, shoulder), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (questionable, quad/knee) and Jordon Riley (questionable, knee) round out the defensive injuries.
That’s not good news for a defense that has already lost defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II to a season-ending dislocated elbow.
There's not much to expect from the Giants this week, or the rest of the season that matters. At this point, players and coaches are competing for their jobs, so the least they can do is put up some sort of competitive effort to show that they aren't completely a lost cause.
Be sure to check in with New York Giants On SI for pre-game, in-game, and postgame coverage.
New York Giants (2-10) vs New Orleans Saints (4-8)
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1pm ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Regular Season History: This will be the 33rd regular season game played between the Giants and Saints. The Giants have a 17-15 series lead, with their last win coming in 2021, a 27-21 overtime thriller.
- TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, Play-by-Play. Daryl Johnston, Analyst. Laura Okmin, Sideline).
- Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Referee: Clete Blakeman
- Odds (via FanDuel): Spread: Giants +5.5 , Saints -5.5 || Money Line: Giants +200, Saints -245 || Over/Under: Giants U 41.5, Saints O 41.5
