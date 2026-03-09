New York Giants Free Agent Rumors Live Stream

NFL free agency gets underway this week and we at New York Giants On SI will do our best to bring you all the latest rumors and news as it pertains to the Giants.

Bookmark this page for automatic updates via our live blog. This page should especially come in handy after hours.

Free Agency Terms to Know

Unrestricted Free Agents: Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.

Restricted Free Agents: A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the Right of First Refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents: Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.