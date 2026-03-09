This Free Agency Rumor Should Terrify Giants Fans

Of all the positions on the New York Giants roster, running back seemed least likely to generate offseason discussion.

The Giants return three capable guys at the position. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is going into year three after back-to-back 1,000 total yard seasons.

Cam Skattebo will be back for season two after he caught the spirit of Big Blue fans and showed that he could be a legitimate every-down back. Devin Singletary proved he still has juice in the tank and is more than capable as a number three.

But throughout the offseason, rumors have grown louder that the Giants are looking to upgrade at the position. Some have mentioned that Jeremiah Love could be in play at number 5 in the draft, and others have rumored that the Giants could be looking to bolster the position in free agency.

Key Takeaways: Why Signing Walker is Ill-advised

Even after Singletary agreed to a pay cut to save cap space and keep him, rumors persisted about seeking an upgrade. This caused people to wonder if rehab for Skattebo’s season-ending injury was not going as well as projected.

If the rumor of a premium running back addition is true, Giants fans should be very concerned.

Why this Giants need to resist making this signing

With so many needs, the team shouldn't spend on another running back—especially one like Kenneth Walker. Signing Walker would suggest the Giants favor flashy moves over meaningful improvements.

It's not that Walker isn't talented; he's very talented and may even be a valuable asset for the team. But he is a luxury and not a necessity.

We have seen this New York Giants offense be a legitimate rushing attack with Tracy. We have seen it be dynamic and explosive with Skattebo, and we have seen Singletary be successful running the ball for this team.

Each has thrived as a lead back, so adding another would just further divide carries.

There are significant financial ramifications to adding a player coming off a Super Bowl, especially as he was the catalyst for their run.

He will rightly expect a substantial contract, but the Giants cannot justify that expenditure given their extremely limited cap flexibility.

Then there are questions surrounding Walker. The main one is, why does a team he just led to a Super Bowl not want to re-sign him as a free agent?

This raises concerns about potential risks associated with Walker, such as possible injury history, inconsistency in crucial moments, or off-field issues that may be affecting the team's decision.

This is especially puzzling when the back he split time with all season is not expected to be back in time to start the 2026 season. Is it simply a money thing, or is it something more that Seattle isn't willing to sign up for more years of Walker?

Those questions alone should be enough for the Giants to walk away from the notion of adding Walker. After all, it's not a position of need; it's a position of want. There are other things the Giants should prioritize.

If the Giants were to add Walker, who is said to likely garner anywhere between $8 million and $10 million APY in free agency, what would they be sacrificing?

How else could the $8–$10 million be better allocated to strengthen weak areas, such as the offensive line or defensive backs, both of which may offer higher returns on investment for the team?

Could they have brought in defensive back help to secure the back end, and does Walker's presence mean there is no chance Cor'Dale Flott gets re-signed?

Will that money dig into what they can allocate for a premier interior linebacker, which they will need after releasing Bobby Okereke to save cap space?

Is there a free agent receiver that could come and be paired alongside Malik Nabers if they are, in fact, walking away from Wan'Dale Robinson? Obviously, would that $8 million to $10 million eat into their ability to reshape, revamp, and/or upgrade the offensive line?

When you sign an unaffordable luxury, you must sacrifice financially to justify it.

What key contributors in 2026 might the Giants have to release simply to afford Walker? The financial trade-off means every new dollar paid could equal losing depth or continuity.

How many more guys who may be signed to smaller deals can no longer be acquired because they don't have the luxury or the ability to add minor contracts here and there?

This is less about Walker and more about the New York Giants and where they are. Because of that, why would you create a situation that causes you more problems while not legitimately solving any?