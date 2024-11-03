New York Giants vs Washington Commanders: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds, & More
The New York Giants host the division rival Washington Commanders on Sunday, looking to avoid their first season sweep by the Commanders since 2021 while also notching their first home win of 2024.
It's been another disappointing season for the Giants, who've dropped their last three games en route to a 2-6 record. They enter this game on a short week after dropping their Monday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Giants defense did all they could to keep them in the game, sacking Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson four times and forcing a fumble late in the game. As it has been all season, the Giants offense couldn't get it done despite multiple opportunities to win.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had some nice plays in the first half but wasn't able to come through when it mattered. Jones was strip-sacked by TJ Watt in the fourth quarter, then threw a game-ending interception on the ensuing drive.
On the bright side, rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr seems to be taking over the No.1 running back role, rushing for 145 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries; he was able to clear the league’s concussion protocol and he will play in this game.
The Commanders on the other hand have had everything go right for them so far this season. Jumping out to a 6-2 record led by rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have strung together some impressive performances. Last week against the Chicago Bears, they won dramatically, as Daniels launched a Hail Mary to Noah Brown. It was a miraculous play, as Daniels led his team to a comeback victory after barely practicing during the week due to a rib injury.
The Commanders beat the Giants earlier this year in Week 2. It was an odd game, as the Commanders kicked seven field goals and still ended up winning. That was one of the few games the Giants' offense looked serviceable, scoring three touchdowns on the day. Receiver Malik Nabers caught ten passes for 127 yards and one touchdown. Wan'Dale Robinson and Devin Singletary provided the other two scores on the day.
These are two teams heading in different directions. However, the Giants and Commanders always play each other tough, so this is shaping up to be another fun meeting between them.
New York Giants (2-6) vs Washington Commanders (6-2)
- Date/Time: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 1pm ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ
- Regular Season History: This will be the 186th regular season meeting between the Giants and Commanders, with New York owning a 107-71-5 lead in the series. Washington won the first matchup in Week 2, 21-18. The Giants swept the Commanders last season.
- TV: FOX (Chris Meyers, Play-by-Play. Mark Sanchez, Analyst. Kristina Pink, Sideline).
- Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Referee: Brad Allen
- Odds (via FanDuel): Spread: Giants +3.5 , Commanders -3.5 || Money Line: Giants +166, Commanders -198 || Over/Under: Giants U 44.5, Commanders O 44.5
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
