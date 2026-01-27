Fab's 2025 All-Sleeper Fantasy Football Team Led By Daniel Jones, Javonte Williams

The week after the conference championship games is always a bit slow in terms of NFL and fantasy football news. So, as the NFL does during this “dead week,” it’s a good time to celebrate greatness on the field. The league does that with the Pro Bowl Games, so I’ll be doing the same as it pertains to fantasy football.

This week, I’ll be picking my All-Sleeper, All-Breakout, All-Rookie and All-Bust teams from the 2025 NFL campaign. Let’s start off with the sleepers who helped fantasy fans reach the postseason and maybe even win their league championship.

QB Daniel Jones, Colts: You might not remember, but Jones was one of the top fantasy field quarterbacks for the first 12 weeks. In that time, he averaged over 19 points per game and was more productive than Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson and Bo Nix. Had he not torn his Achilles in Week 14, Jones might have been on the radar as the Comeback Player of the Year and fantasy’s best draft bargain.

RB Javonte Williams, Cowboys: Williams was picked as the RB35 in NFFC drafts with an ADP of 101.8. In fact, he was picked behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jordan Mason and Kaleb Johnson. He went on to finish the fantasy season as the RB11, rushing for 1,201 yards and scoring 13 total touchdowns. In all, Williams averaged 15.2 points per game. That was more than both Saquon Barkley and Ashton Jeanty!

WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants: When the Giants lost Malik Nabers to a knee injury, Robinson became the top option in the team’s pass attack. He thrived in the role, finishing the fantasy season with 92 catches, 1,014 yards, four touchdowns and 217.9 points. That was good enough for Robinson, who had an ADP of 153.7 to rank 11th in points ahead of CeeDee Lamb, Drake London and Justin Jefferson.

TE Harold Fannin Jr., Browns: Fannin wasn’t highly touted in most fantasy drafts, with David Njoku ahead of him on the Cleveland depth chart. Njoku missed time due to injuries, and the rookie became the top option in the passing attack in the second half of the season. In fact, only Trey McBride, George Kittle and Kyle Pitts Sr. scored more points than Fannin in the final eight weeks of the fantasy season.

FLEX Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals: Wilson was drafted behind 78 other wideouts, including Jalen Coker, Tory Horton, Amari Cooper and Dont’e Thornton, so he was a fantasy free agent until Marvin Harrison Jr. was forced to miss playing time. He went off at that point, finishing the fantasy season 16th among wideouts, ahead of Lamb, London, Jefferson, Jaylen Waddle, Ladd McConkey and Harrison.

