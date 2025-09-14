NY Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Live Updates, Score, Highlights
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
Ah, but for the New York Giants, who spend the second Sunday of their 2025 season in Arlington, where they will face the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants have been trying to score a win on the road against their division rivals since 2016.
Big Blue’s regular-season opener against the Commanders certainly isn’t inspiring much confidence among a fan base that is rightfully skeptical about the direction of this team, particularly after the offense failed (again) to score touchdowns in the Week 1 opener and continued its struggles from a year ago regarding red zone production.
But if Giants fans are looking for the slightest shred of hope, this weekend’s game represents a change of sorts in that it’s the first kickoff for the Giants on the road at Dallas to begin at 1 p.m. ET since 2005.
Not buying it? Ok, how about this?
Twenty-five percent of the teams (136 of 541) since 1990 that lost a season opener have advanced to the postseason, including five teams in 2024 (Ravens, Broncos, Packers, Rams, and Commanders).
Still not buying it? Hey, we don’t blame you, not with the list of opponents on deck for the Giants after this week. But the only things in life that are guaranteed are death and taxes, which means that while things look bleak for the Giants against a Cowboys team that has their number, anything can happen.
Follow along for live updates, scoring plays, injuries, stats, and more in what will hopefully be a much better showing from Big Blue.
Pregame
10:25 a.m. - Will we see Jaxson Dart this week? No, he’s not starting the game, but if the offense continues to struggle, then I could see it. Remember, the Giants didn’t change anything on offense from last year except the quarterback. So even if Russell Wilson isn’t the sole reason for the struggles, wouldn’t it make sense to see if another change at quarterback might be what the doctor ordered?
Pregame Stats and Notes
Quarterback Russell Wilson owns a 5-1 record against Dallas, including a 2-0 mark at AT&T Stadium. Wilson’s five wins vs. Dallas are tied for the 2nd-most among active quarterbacks, joining Jalen Hurts (five wins) and Aaron Rodgers (six wins).
Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke recorded 16 tackles in Week 1, which leads the NFL and is the second-most tackles by a Giant in a Week 1 game since 1994, behind B.J. Goodson’s 18 tackles at Dallas on 9/10/17.
Giants slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson picked up where he left off last year when he was the league leader in third-down receptions (24). Through one week of play, he finished as the league leader in third-down receptions with five.
Outside linebacker Abdul Carter’s half sack last week made him the ninth Giants defender to post at least a half sack in his NFL debut, and the first since OLB Tomon Fox had a full sack vs. Tennessee on Sept. 11, 2022.
The early returns on the investment made in cornerback Paulson Adebo are promising. Last week, he allowed two receptions on five pass turrets for 18 yards. That yardage total was fourth among cornerbacks who were targeted at least five times in Week 1.
Malik Nabers has 114 receptions through his first 16 games, the 2nd-most in NFL history. Odell Beckham Jr. holds the record for most receptions through 16 games with 115. Beckham also owns the record for the most catches through 17 games with 122.
Brian Burns is off to a great start this season, having recorded two sacks in the Week 1 opener. With just 5.5 more, he would become the sixth player since 2000 with at least 7.5 sacks in each of his first seven career seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Jared Allen and DeMarcus Ware as well as Aaron Donald, Ryan Kerrigan, and Yannick Ngakoue.
