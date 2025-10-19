NY Giants at Denver Broncos — Scoring Updates, Highlight Reels & Reactions
Something’s gotta give between the and Denver Broncos this week.
No, we’re not talking about the banter between the two fan bases, which was heightened by some that originated from the Broncos side of the house.
Rather, it’s what’s at stake for each team.
We’ll start with the Giants. New York hasn’t won on the road in its last eight tries, although it came close in a Week 2 overtime loss against the Dallas Cowboys. If the Giants are to make headway toward a better record, becoming road warriors will be key.
Similarly, this will be the second NFL road game for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. In his first one, against the New Orleans Saints, things fell apart at the seams, with the Giants' offense committing five turnovers against a team they should have beaten.
Which leads to the next point: who exactly are these Giants? Are they the team that masterfully handled the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers and the defending Super Bowl Philadelphia Eagles? Or are they the hapless bunch who couldn’t close out otherwise competitive games against the Commanders and Cowboys and who looked like bumbling fools against the winless Saints?
The outcome against the Broncos should go a long way toward clarifying this burning question.
Meanwhile, for the Broncos, who have won their last seven home games and are currently on a three-game winning streak this season after a 1-2 start, emotions are sure to be high for the hometown crowd.
Denver is inducting the late Demaryius Thomas into its Ring of Fame at halftime, as the club will also welcome back some of its alumni.
From a record perspective, the Broncos need a win to keep pace with the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West, a team that Denver lost to in Week 3, which is why they’re a half-game out of first place in the division standings.
This game is a winnable one for the Giants. Some will point to the fact that of the Broncos' four wins, three (Titans, Bengals, and Jets) were against teams that currently have losing records, including two (Titans and Jets) who are in last place in their respective divisions.
But each week is a new week, as coaches and players will say, and anything can happen once the teams line up to butt heads.
So who will come out on top this week? Follow along throughout the game with our live updates, which will include scores, play highlights, injury alerts, and much more.
Click to jump to a section
Pregame
GIANTS INACTIVES
- WR Darius Slayton
- ILB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
- DL Chauncey Golston
- C John Michael Schmitz
- QB Jameis Winston (3rd QB)
BRONCOS INACTIVES
- RB Jaleel McLaughlin
- DE Sai'vion Jones
- OLB Jonah Elliss
- S J.T. Gray
Carter Looks Promising for Week 7
With Abdul Carter , how he does in pre-game warmups is key. Here's a good look at part of his pre-game warmup in which his ailing hamstring doesn't appear to be bothering him. That he went through this workout without a trainer watching him is also a positive sign. (And he indeed active.)
Giants Pregame Notes
⯀ Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has two touchdown receptions of 30+ yards this season, making him one of five players (with George Pickens, Emeka Egbuka, Quentin Johnston and Luke McCaffrey) in the NFL with multiple receiving touchdowns of 30+ yards.
⯀ Per Next Gen Stats, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott owns a 66.5 passer rating when targeted this season, the fourth-lowest among defenders targeted at least 25 times. Flott had a passer rating of 4.2 when targeted in Week 6, the lowest among all defenders targeted at least 1 time.
⯀ Outside lienbacker Abdul Carter has generated 24 quarterback pressures according to Pro Football Focus, the most by all rookies this season. The next closest rookie is San Francisco’s Mykel Williams, who has produced 13 pressures. Carter also leads all rookies with eight quarterback hits.
⯀ Among tackles with at least 20% of pass blocking snaps played, left tackle Andrew Thomas owns the highest pass blocking efficiency rating (99.2) and has allowed the 2nd-fewest pressures (2). This season, Thomas has allowed 0 sacks, 0 hits, 2 hurries and 2 pressures.
⯀ Through six games, outside linebacker Brian Burns has recorded 7.0 sacks, the third-most in the league this season. Burns started this season producing at least 1.0 sack in each of the first four games, making him the second Giant to do so since 1982 (when sacks became an official statistic).
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.