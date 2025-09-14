NY Giants Fall to 0-2 in 40-37 Overtime Thriller vs. Dallas Cowboys
An explosive outing from the New York Giants offense wasn't enough for them to collect their first overtime win in four years as they fell to their NFC East Rival, the Dallas Cowboys, 40-37.
Quarterback Russell Wilson posted a career-high 450 passing yards and three touchdowns. Still, a costly overtime interception allowed the Cowboys to maneuver past midfield in just three plays for kicker Brandon Aubrey's fourth and final field goal from 46 yards that solidified the victory.
A week after posting just three field goals in week one versus the Washington Commanders, the Giants put together four touchdown drives and three field goal drives driven by Wilson's arm and the lethal receiving connection of Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson.
Robinson and Nabers combined for more than half of Wilson's 30 completions, with both going for over 140 yards receiving and at least a touchdown grab. Nabers had a team-high nine grabs for 167 yards and two 20-plus yard touchdown grabs. Robinson secured eight receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown grab of 39 yards.
Nabers' second and final touchdown grab from 48 yards seemed to give the Giants a go-ahead lead of 37-34 with 25 seconds remaining. However, Aubrey converted a 64-yard field goal for Dallas three plays later that sent the game into overtime.
In overtime, both New York and Dallas had two consecutive drives stall out and produce zero points. New York's final drive of overtime produced New York's lone turnover of the afternoon from a desperation heave by Wilson to Nabers, who was bracket covered by the Dallas secondary.
Through just three plays, Dallas provided Aubrey with a field goal distance of 46 yards via a 27-yard completion from Dak Prescott to George Picken and a 14-yard scramble two plays later on second and nine. New York's defense allowed 135 yards rushing and two scores on 28 rushing attempts, while also letting Prescott throw for 361 yards and two touchdowns.
In the running game, the Giants saw rookie running back Cam Skattebo emerge in the backfield as the team's leader in carries (11) and rushing yards (45). In the early part of the fourth quarter, Skattebo dashed for 24 yards to get the Giants to a goal-to-goal situation that he converted a play later from a yard out to put the Giants up 24-20.
Despite nearly pulling out the victory, New York posted another outing of double-digit penalties for the afternoon. The Giants collected 14 of them for 160 yards and at one point had 10 through the second quarter alone.
Left tackle James Hudson III had four of them on the team's opening drive, but fortunately, they didn't prevent New York from finishing with at least a field goal at the end of the drive. Through two games, the Giants have surrendered eighteen penalties for 195 yards.
After a tough two-game stretch versus divisional foes, the Giants will finally grace their home field of MetLife Stadium for their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. The matchup will be a Sunday Night Primetime Showcase on NBC.
