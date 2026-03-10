How Did Giants, Cowboys, Eagles and Commanders Do on First Day of Free Agency?

The New York Giants are making the most of the league's legal tampering period, agreeing to terms with several free agents that should help across the roster.

However, the Giants aren't alone, as their NFC East opponents are also shaking things up. Here's a look at how the Giants and the rest of the division did on the first day of the legal tampering period.

New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Giants have been busy taking care of all three phases of the football.

On offense, they signed Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely to a three-year deal worth $40 million, while retaining offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemenor, bringing him back on a three-year deal of his own. They also brought back wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins on a one-year contract.

On defense, the Giants found their middle linebacker replacement, getting Tremaine Edmunds on a three-year, $36 million contract.

They also made a splash on special teams, signing Jordan Stout from the Ravens to the richest deal for a punter in NFL history. In a corresponding move, the Giants cut Jamie Gillan.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis stands during the National Anthem. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Eagles made sure they had defensive tackle Jordan Davis signed for the long term. He inked a three-year, $78 million contract extension, which is a huge move for the Eagles.

On the flip side, the Eagles lost a few pieces, including pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Carolina Panthers and wide receiver Jahan Dotson to the Atlanta Falcons.

Dallas Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings' J.J. McCarthy evades a sack by Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys added a much-needed pass rusher, acquiring former first-round pick Rashawn Gary from the Green Bay Packers. The team also elevated its secondary by adding Jalen Thompson from the Arizona Cardinals.

In addition, the Cowboys also did some homework before the start of the free agency, signing kicker Brandon Aubrey to a new deal while placing the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens.

Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Commanders got the pass rusher they were looking for by signing Odafe Oweh from the Los Angeles Chargers on a four-year, $100 million deal. They also added some key defenders into the mix, including defensive tackle Tim Settle and cornerback Amik Robertson.

They were also able to re-sign backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to a one-year, $7 million contract. They also negotiated a new deal for star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, who will make just over $60 million over the next two seasons with his new contract.