NY Giants Gameday: Who’s In, Who’s Out in Week 8 Clash at Philadelphia
The New York Giants will be with half of a new starting defensive secondary for their Week 8 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) and safety Jevon Holland (knee), both starters, were declared out by the team due to their injuries and did not make the trip to Philadelphia.
Dane Belton is expected to get the start at safety for Holland, while there will likely be a rotation at Adebo’s spot that will include 2023 first-rounder Deonte Banks and, in all likelihood, Art Green on the outside.
Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston was also scratched due to a neck injury, the team having declared him out on Friday. He did not make the trip with the Giants.
Outside linebacker Brian Burns, listed as questionable with a hip ailment, is active, as he vowed to be. So too is defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (ankle), who was also listed as questionable.
Headlining the healthy scratches is third-year receiver Jalin Hyatt.
Hyatt, who has three receptions in nine targets this season for 17 yards, figures to be a scratch given how the team elevated receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the game-day roster despite having Darius Slayton back after a two-game absence.
Hyatt's being on the inactive list raises a question of whether the team plans to trade their 2023 third-round draft pick--a pick they traded up to acquire but who has yet to work out for them--and open up a roster spot for the more physical Humphrey, who is now out of standard practice squad elevations.
Offensive linemen James Hudson III and Evan Neal round out the rest of the healthy scratches. And as usual, Jameis Winston is the third quarterback.
Neal has yet to get a gameday uniform this season after failing to successfully displace Greg Van Roten at right guard.
Hudson, meanwhile, has fallen behind rookie Marcus Mbow as the team's swing tackle.
The Eagles' inactive list mainly consists of players who were declared out on their injury report Friday: receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (concussion), center Cam Jurgens (knee), and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring). Sam Howell is their emergency quarterback.
