NY Giants Kicker Graham Gano Suffers Critical Pregame Injury

You can't make this stuff up.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano
New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
East Rutherford, N.J. - Here we go again with kicker Graham Gano.

The New York Giants announced before kickoff that Gano had a groin injury and was questionable to return. Gano apparently hurt himself during pre-game warmups and was seen leaving the field after the Anthem with a trainer. 

Gano later returned to the Giants' sideline and attempted to loosen up his leg while the Giants had the opening drive. However, the Giants, who made it down to the Ciegfs’ 28-yard line, opted to go for it rather than put Gano out there or punter Jamie Gillan.

The situation is, unfortunately, all too familiar to the Giants. Last season, in a Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders, Gano pulled a hamstring on the opening kickoff and was declared out for the rest of the game.

Gano also hurt the Giants in a 2023 game against the Jets when he attempted to kick with a knee injury that eventually needed season-ending surgery.

UPDATE: Gano will not kick in this game, leaving the place-kicking duties to punter Jamie Gillan. Gunner Olszewski will do the holding on place-kicks.

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

