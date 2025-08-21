NY Giants Live Updates: Will Jaxson Dart Get the Start in Preseason Finale?
East Rutherford, N.J. - And just like that, the New York Giants' 2025 preseason comes to an end when the team hosts the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium in what will be the last game in several respects.
First, this will be the last game, at least for a while, for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to get extensive playing time. With the bulk of the starters unlikely to play, there stands a good possibility that Dart will get the starting nod, perhaps even getting a series or two with some of the starting offensive line, a unit he hasn’t had a lot of snaps with in the spring and summer.
Besides Dart, whom the Giants coaches have gotten a good look at this summer, head coach Brian Daboll and his staff want to take a look at some other guys whose roster fates right now could go either way.
“We've got some guys we still want to take a look at, and that'll be important,” Daboll said this week. “This week, leading up to the cuts, is an important week for a lot of people.
“It's also a tough week for a lot of people. I think you have empathy towards a lot of these guys who have done everything they could since they've been here, from OTAs and training camp to rehab and workouts. There are decisions to be made, and we'll make those decisions, but I know it's probably weighing on a lot of guys. It always does every year.”
The biggest questions still needing to be resolved start with who will be CB2 opposite of Paulson Adebo. Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott have both been competing for that job, but thus far it's fair to say that neither has seized it, that, due in part to injuries both have dealt with, and inconsistent play.
Daboll, as per usual, wouldn’t tip his hand when asked about that competition, even to address whether a rotation might be in the plans moving forward.
“Yeah, look, those guys have been competing. I have confidence in both of them,” he said. “These guys have been doing everything we've asked them to do and competing at a high level.”
While Daboll wasn’t willing to disclose what he hopes to see, here are some other things that we’re hoping to see in the preseason finale.
RB Cam Skattebo: The Giants' rookie running back hasn’t had much in the way of work this summer due to a hamstring issue. He returned to practice this week, but will he get any snaps, given that there was just the one practice in which he took part?
DL D.J. Davidson: He’s played well this summer, but there are numbers to overcome on the defensive line. Can he put together another strong showing?
Receivers: The last few receiver spots will be devoted to special teams. So who among them will survive the final cut?
Punt Returner: Ihrmir Smith-Marsette has suddenly been challenged for this role by the return of Guner Olszewski.
Joshua Ezeudu: Now that the Giants have let him play more snaps at guard, he’s looked like the most improved of the offensive linemen. Has he done enough to stick?
Evan Neal: Look for him to get more reps at guard in this game. The question, though, is has he shown enough to bump Greg Van Roten from the starting lineup?
Pregame
