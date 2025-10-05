NY Giants - NO Saints Game Day: Who’s In, Who’s Out for Week 5 Clash
With the New York Giants having elevated just two players from their practice squad (kicker Jude McAtamney and linebacker Neville Hewitt) and opting not to fill the two openings resulting from having waived linebacker Tomon Fox and placing receiver Malik Nabers on IR, the Giants will have five names on their inactive list this week.
The Giants’ inactive list includes two players who were on the injury report this week: running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr (shoulder) and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring).
Tracy had received a doubtful designation, and Flannigan-Fowles a questionable designation. Flannigan-Fowles was declared out by the team on Saturday and did not make the trip.
The rest of the Giants’ inactive list consists of healthy scratches, including quarterback Jameis Winston (third quarterback), offensive lineman Evan Neal, and defensive lineman Elijah Garcia.
Safety Beau Brade, who has been inactive in three of the Giants’ four games this season, gets his second game-day uniform since Week 2’s contest at Dallas.
The Giants had safeties Tyler Nubin (groin), Dane Belton (shoulder), and Jevon Holland (neck/calf) on their injury report this week.
Of those three, the one to watch is Nubin, who was limited on Thursday and Friday after not practicing on Wednesday. Brade gives them a healthy option at safety, and an extra body on special teams should the Giants wish to reduce (or remove) Nubin from those duties this week.
This is the first time that Garcia, who was signed to the 53-man roster before the Giants' Week 4 game against the Chargers, did not get a game uniform. He had been a standard practice squad elevation in the team's first three games.
Garcia's inactivity this week bodes well for Dexter Lawrence II, who missed the entire week of practice due to illness.
The Saints' inactive player list includes cornerback Isaac Yiadom (hamstring), offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (ankle), and defensive end Chase Young (calf), all of whom are nursing injuries. The healthy scratches are running back Devin Neal, tackle Xavier Truss, and defensive tackle Khrisitian Boyd.
Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and tight end Foster Moreau, both of whom were activated off IR, are active for this week’s game.
