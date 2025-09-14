NY Giants QB Russell Wilson Explains What Happened on Game-changing Interception
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson had himself a day in the team’s 40-37 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys, in which he posted a very impressive 30 of 41 for 450 yards and a three-touchdown stat line that had the Giants won, might have earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
But there was one figure in his stat line that ended up being the turning point for the Giants in their heartbreaking overtime loss to their division rivals.
That was the big interception by Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson that came on a deep ball intended for receiver Malik Nabers with 2:09 remaining in overtime, which, had he caught, would have set the Giants up around the Dallas 30-yard line.
However, the receiver went one way and the ball another, raising questions as to whether there was a miscommunication on the play.
According to Wilson, there was.
"Just a little miscommunication, but we’re all on the same page,” Wilson said. “But he had an unbelievable game. It was a special game. Took a shot. It didn’t work out. You know what I mean? Just a little miscommunication."
The interception all but erased the euphoria that existed with 25 seconds left in regulation when he connected with NAbers on the 48-yard touchdown pass to take the lead.
“That play by Malik was unbelievable, and the line did a tremendous job,” Wilson said. “I think sometimes, you go through tough stuff for moments like that. I always think about fourth quarters.
“You get into these fourth-quarter situations and moments like that. You want to be great, you gotta be able to answer. You gotta be able to find ways to win, find ways to make a big play in moments like that. So, I think that my emotions were more so just gratitude.”
Head coach Brian Daboll was asked to make sense of the one bad apple in an otherwise bushel full of solid plays made by the veteran quarterback.
Yeah, I mean, sure there's a few plays. I thought he played well. Made some plays. Attacked certain things we want to attack," Daboll said.
"Communication. Not a bad communication, just communication," he added.
Despite the outcome for the Giants, Wilson insisted that his confidence in Nabers, who finished with nine catches on 13 pass targets for a team-leading 167 yards and two touchdowns, didn’t dwindle despite the miscommunication.
“He had an unbelievable game,” Wilson said. “There is nobody I trust more.”
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.