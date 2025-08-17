NY Giants Roster Watch: Who Helped, Hurt Themselves in Preseason Win Over Jets?
It was another great showing for the New York Giants in their second preseason game, a 31-12 win against the New York Jets on Saturday night.
This organization, the team, and the fans must witness success after a season marked by significant losses and relatively uncompetitive play. The success of the team means that there are players who continue to stand out and make names for themselves as they try to make this final roster.
That success can also illuminate those who have not done enough to distinguish themselves as players who deserve to make the final roster. Let's take a look at some players who continue to give themselves a chance of being on this final roster and those who may be moving further away from a roster spot.
Who helped themselves?
Dante Miller, RB
“Turbo” was once again on full display during the team's second preseason game. He ran the ball decently but once again had his fingerprints all over this Giants' passing attack.
He finished as the team's leading receiver, hauling in all four of his targets, and his 43 yards gave him an average of 10.8 yards per reception.
He continues to be able to pick up first downs, which keeps drives alive. His burst remains his primary weapon; he consistently takes off on defenders, allowing him to slip past those he shouldn't be able to.
He continues to make the decision about the running back room more and more difficult for Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen.
Greg Dulcich, TE
Yes, Dulcich only had one reception, same as Theo Johnson, Jermaine Terry, and Thomas Fidone, but if you look at how fluid Dulcich is as a route runner. It wasn’t that Dulcich failed in Denver. He just could not stay healthy, nor did Sean Payton, the Broncos head coach, seem to be a big fan.
Now Dulcich seems to be healthy, and you can tell he is happy playing the game again. His 20-yard touchdown reception from Jaxson Dart makes you wonder if he can stay healthy; he could be a weapon for the Giants in the passing attack.
T.J. Moore, CB
Moore perfectly fits the profile of a cornerback that this Giants regime seems to covet. He is long and athletic at 6-foot and 197 pounds.
Over the first two preseason games, he has shown he knows how to get opposing ball carriers and pass receivers on the ground. He followed up a three-tackle performance with five in their preseason game against the Jets, four of those solo efforts. He also had a pass defended.
Moore is big and athletic enough to be a special teamer, and the cornerback landscape on the team lends itself to a player like Moore who has flashed ball skills and physicality, making this team.
KJ Cloyd, LB
Cloyd has the athleticism and speed to get to any situation on the field. That's what makes his 6-foot-2 and 230-pound frame perfect for special teams, where he has flashed promise. He was also able to collect a few tackles playing linebacker.
In the game against the Jets, he finished as the leading tackler amongst the linebackers. He had four total tackles, three of which were solo. He also had a coveted tackle for loss on Donovan Edwards on a run play up the middle on third down, which forced a Jets punt.
Who hurt themselves?
Tommy DeVito, QB
This one is a little rough because DeVito has played well. He's completing over 70% of his passes this preseason, but when you have to enter the game after Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston matching the team up and down the field scoring points, you can not afford any mistakes.
DeVito went 3-for-4 on passes, but the one he missed turned into an interception in the end zone. Turning the ball over is always bad, but doing it in a scoring position is a cardinal sin in football.
I don't think he'll hurt his chances overall, as he will be a coveted backup for a team if he doesn't make this roster, but he has to be perfect here.
Juice Wells, WR
We have seen receivers look explosive and dynamic throughout the preseason. On a team where we know who the starters are, we're looking for guys who can come off the bench and make something happen. It's value added.
Wells had his opportunity to insert his name into that conversation during the game against the Jets. He was targeted five times, the most of any player on the Giants. He hauled in three passes for only 13 yards, and that includes one reception that went for 11 yards.
If you look up and down the roster, receivers are making explosive plays in each of the first two preseason games; this is not a performance that will stand out at a position that has become hard to make this team.
Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT
Sometimes it can be difficult to evaluate defensive linemen because their play does not always show up in the box score. But when every one of your teammates is showing up in the box score, it is telling.
Even beyond the statistics, Nunez-Roches just does not look as explosive as the two guys the team acquired in free agency this offseason. Roy Robertson-Harris and Jeremiah Ledbetter have been disruptive, and they have been making tackles.
Robertson-Harris has six in two preseason appearances, and Ledbetter has four, while the incumbent only has one. Nunez-Roches' play has been too pedestrian to guarantee his spot on the final roster.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.