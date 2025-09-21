NY Giants vs Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds & More
Last Sunday in Dallas, the New York Giants were within 19 seconds of capturing an incredible victory over their divisional rival in the Cowboys behind a vintage passing day from quarterback Russell Wilson, who went for 450 yards and three touchdowns in an electrifying fourth quarter that seemed to turn back the clock on his age.
In a game where so much went right for Big Blue in the biggest moments, the most important drives of overtime were the ones that fell flat.
One where Wilson threw an ill-timed moonball that was intercepted by the Cowboys and used to set up their game-winning field goal by Brandon Aubrey for the stinging 40-37 loss that dropped the Giants to 0-2 for another year.
With that dreadful start happening once again for the Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll regime, the external chatter continues to grow louder about the direction the season is heading for the Giants.
Many believe that another disappointing loss in Week 3 could be the catalyst that prompts Giants' leadership to hand the reins over to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, redirecting the focus from the current campaign to identifying potential positives to build around the developing rookie for 2026 and beyond.
While a 0-3 has historically meant that teams rarely make a rebound to create any postseason aspirations, there is still nothing guaranteed for Schoen and Daboll to be around next season if they don’t win more games than the three they managed last fall.
That will remain the main focus as the Giants get to return home to MetLife Stadium after the first two weeks on the road for their home opener.
Even with the friendly atmosphere in their favor, it’ll still be another challenging opponent ahead of them as they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to East Rutherford.
One of the NFL’s most successful organizations in the past several seasons, the Chiefs are the epitome of having the right personnel from top to bottom of a franchise for winning.
Kansas City has appeared in five of the past six Super Bowls and has won three of them behind a legendary duo of head coach Andy Reid and All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who are both writing their scripts into Canton enshrinement.
After falling short in last season’s Super Bowls to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs felt embarrassed and are looking to show the league they’re still among the contenders in the game. That aspiration has taken some early hits, though, as a shocking 0-2 home and brutal injuries have stymied their elite offense.
Despite their strange opening, many are penciling this game in as a get-right game for the visitors against a Giants team that hasn’t proven to be consistent every week. Neither has the primetime stage chosen for the matchup been kind to the Giants who have lost 9 of their 11 night games over the past five seasons.
The Giants need to break their two losing streaks on home turf and maintain a somewhat balanced season to avoid irrelevance before October. It won’t be easy, as the Chiefs can always compete if they have their talented signal caller, Mahomes, under center, working his magic from the pocket.
If there ever was an opportunity to pull off the upset in front of their fans who are starving to watch a victory at home, it’s now when the Chiefs are battling ailments and dealing with the thought of an 0-2 start mentally.
The test begins on Sunday night with the nation watching closely to see if it’ll be a bounce back from Week 2 and more heat added to Daboll and company’s seats if the Giants sputter.
Kansas City Chiefs (0-2) at New York Giants (0-2)
Kickoff Venue/Time
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ; Sunday, September 21st, 2025; 8:15 pm ET
Series History
Sunday's primetime matchup between the Giants and the Chiefs will mark just the 16th all-time regular-season contest for the two franchises, which are among the oldest staples of the National Football League. Since the 1974 season, the Giants have held a commanding 11-4 advantage in the series.
However, Kansas City has been the better team in the last three meetings, taking two of them by a combined difference of 27 points.
The last game took place during the 2021 season at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football when the Giants gave the Chiefs a valiant effort for an injury-plagued squad but fell short of the ultimate result and a 20-17 defeat.
For an interesting note, the Chiefs have never won a game in this head-to-head series when they are the road team which will be the case on Sunday night and gives the faceoff that much more significance than just the two sides battling to see who can secure their first adjustment to the left column.
TV
NBC (Mike Tirico, Play-by-Play. Cris Collinsworth, Analyst. Melissa Stark, Sideline.)
Radio
WFAN 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline.)
Odds (via FanDuel)
Spread: Chiefs -5.5, Giants +5.5 || Money Line: Chiefs -290, Giants +235 || Over/Under: O/U 44.5 points
Referee
