Giants OC Matt Nagy Reveals What He Loves About QB Jaxson Dart

It hasn't taken long for the New York Giants and their loyal fans to get excited about quarterback Jaxson Dart. In some cases, many are fully convinced that he is finally the answer they've long been waiting for to take over the helm for the foreseeable future.

Even before he stepped onto the professional gridiron, the Ole Miss product had already attracted a small group of people. They had immense faith in his abilities and believed he would fit within the Giants' organization, which had fallen victim to constant mediocrity.

Major changes are quickly taking over the franchise in the early days of the offseason. The Giants hope to retool the roster into a postseason contender in 2026. It now appears Dart has drawn another believer into his corner, thanks to his unique athleticism and penchant for being a vocal leader.

That man is his new offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy, who instantly knew he saw something special in the Giants' prodigy the first time he laid his eyes on him.

"I loved his film last year," Nagy said during an interview on the Howard Eskin Show .

"Then I watched him at the combine, and I saw that he has that moxie and that 'it factor' that not everybody has."

"When you have that as a 22-year-old kid...it's different."

Nagy was last with the Kansas City Chiefs on his second stint. He started as an assistant and quarterbacks coach in 2022, then became the offensive coordinator from 2023 to 2025.

Nagy made the bold comparison between Dart's character and the Chiefs' gunslinger, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes also came into the league in 2017 as a rookie, unafraid to make his presence felt.

That competitive personality, combined with his incredible athletic talents under center, turned the Chiefs into a dynastic franchise during Nagy's time there, and it's what has helped him rise to the highest level of the sport rather quickly, as evidenced by his three Super Bowl titles in a five-season span.

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

More importantly, this combination buys a young quarterback immediate respect and admiration from the other 52 players within the locker room. Dart certainly had no issues earning both as he jumped into the role of hopeful savior just a month into his rookie debut.

Dart's dual-threat skill set elevated the Giants' offense and put him into the discussion for NFL Rookie of the Year. He completed 63.7% of his throws for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He also rushed for 487 yards and nine more scores.

Despite authoring just four wins last season, he proved he could be the guy to co-lead New York back to relevance.

Now, he'll get the chance to strive for that goal with a coordinator in Nagy who has been a front-row witness to the development of a promising quarterback into one of the best in the sport.

"You talk to the coaches that were with him last year, and you see how he led, the respect that he got from his peers and teammates. The kid is super tough," Nagy added.

"He has a connectivity to him–guys love him, and they want to play for him. That's a start, and now we've got to take it to the next level."

The next level in advancing Dart's career success will be two-fold. First, the Giants must do their due diligence during free agency and the draft.

They need to provide their signal caller with a refreshed set of playmakers in the huddle and better protection along the offensive line. This will ensure he has everything needed to operate one of the most versatile and explosive offenses in the league.

After that, a large part of Nagy's initial work with the quarterback will focus on helping him understand the importance of getting out of bounds on extended plays and protecting himself from unnecessary hits, which were a constant concern throughout the 2025 season.

Like the Giants, Nagy does not want to handicap the dangerous athletic tools that Dart has in his strong arm and tough legs. However, he knows keeping Dart on the field as the quarterback who keeps defenses on their toes will be key.

"There were a lot of hits during his rookie year that he did not need to take at all," Nagy said about the trend in watching Dart's film as he prepares to get to work on his game over the offseason.

"We want him to eliminate those things, take those away, and keep doing the other stuff because it's a weapon and teams are scared to death of it."