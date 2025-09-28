NY Giants vs. LA Chargers — Scoring Updates, Highlight Reels & Reactions
The New York Giants made a major change to their starting lineup this week with the official launch of the Jaxson Dart era.
But as far as head coach Brian Daboll is concerned, this coming weekend is no different than any other.
“Yeah, you've got to have blinders on,” he said Friday. “You've got to get ready to play a game against a good team. You have your meetings. You go through and meet with the defense, offense, and special teams. Have meetings, have practice. Status quo.
But make no mistake about it; this past week hasn’t been about the status quo, not when the head coach is spending nearly every waking moment to ensure that Dart, his handpicked quarterback whom he is counting on to pull the team out of the doldrums and, despite what anyone would have you believe, save jobs.
“I meet with him throughout the year. It's only been the first few weeks,” Daboll said, trying to downplay anything being out of the ordinary.
“I meet with him every Tuesday. We go through a few different tapes. However, all the quarterbacks are a position where there are guys who arrive early and stay late. There's a lot of stuff to do with quarterbacks.”
Especially when there is pressure to stop a three-game losing streak that has dissolved all the feel-good sentiments that might have existed following what appeared to be a productive offseason of roster building.
Daboll, however, doesn’t see it that way–and if he is feeling any extra pressure, he’s not saying.
“The way I look at it every week, regardless of how many wins or losses that I have, is each week we're trying to do the best we can to get a win. That's what we try to do, that's what I try to do, and that's what we're going to try to do this week.”
You sure about that, coach?
“Just focus on this week,” Daboll emphasized. “I think that's what you need to do. Do what you need to do each week to try to improve.
“Put together a good plan for the whole team. Not just the quarterback, but the whole team. And go out there and play and coach as good as you can.”
Sounds all well and good, but if playing “as good as you can” doesn’t result in the team’s first win of the 2025 season, it’s not going to be a fun week ahead in the team’s East Rutherford headquarters.
First Quarter
9:25: Boom! Dart caps a gorgeous and creative drive for the Giants. That wasa 15-yard run. NYG 7, LAC 0
13:11 - Dart tries to hit Nabers deep, but they draw a DPI from Tarheeb Still.
13:37 - Big cheer as Dart comes out onto the field.
Pregame
Giants win the coin toss and will defer as usual. Game on.
As expected, the Giants' offense gets introduced first. And the first player to be introduced? Jaxson Dart.
Giants Inactives
- Tight end Thomas Fidone II
- Offensive lineman Evan Neal
- Safety Beaux Brade
- Quarterback Jameis Winston II (emergency quarterback)
- Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr (shoulder)
- Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle)
- Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot)
Chargers Inactives
- Receiver Derius Davis
- Safety R.J. Mickens
- Cornerback Nikko Reed
- Guard Mekhi Becton
- Tight end Will Dissly
- Defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia
Pregame thoughts…
I was surprised that the Giants didn’t elevate Dante “Turbo” Miller from the practice squad this week. Not only are the Giants paper thin at running back depth, but I can’t imagine they’ll have Devin Singletary handling kickoff return duties. Regarding kickoff return duties, I suspect Gunner Olszewski will handle those.
I’m curious to see how much the offense changes with Dart running it. I suspect we’ll see a lot more read options with Dart, who, in his limited packages of plays out on display thus far, has run a number of those with a degree of success. I also suspect the Giants will run a quick passing game to help keep the Chargers defense at bay.
I just hope that if he does run, he has learned to slide and protect himself.
I am interested to see what Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter throws at Dart in terms of disguised coverages. I fully expect the Chargers defense to do a lot of disguising of their coverages and to try to take away the deep ball.
