Giants' Free Agency 2026: John Harbaugh’s Physical, Competitive Vision Taking Shape

Defying expectations of a total rebuild after two difficult seasons, the entered this year’s free agency determined to strengthen their solid young core on both sides of the ball.

The approach, in a word, according to Bleacher Report’s writer Alex Ballentine, can best be described as

"These offseason moves are exactly what you'd expect from a team undergoing a regime change,” Ballentine wrote.

“(Head coach) John Harbaugh is looking to ignite a quick turnaround with some familiar faces (Isaiah Likely, Ar'Darius Washington, and Patrick Ricard) and some players that fit his mold (Tremaine Edmunds and Greg Newsome II)."

The Giants definitely are heading in a new direction with Harbaugh as their new head coach.

Some key members from last year's team—quarterback Jaxson Dart; running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr and Cam Skattebo; receiver Malik Nabers; tight end Theo Johnson; outside linebackers Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter; defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence; and offensive linemen Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor—will be the foundation for the future. The team’s identity is shifting toward a more physical style that has started to take hold under Harbaugh’s direction.

And rightfully so, as that was a staple of the Ravens teams under Harbaugh for 18 years.

While 'reimagined' fits, we would use a different word to characterize the Giants' offseason moves.

Giants Moving with Intention

The Giants know what they want. And based on the moves made, they want to become more physical, more assertive, and more stout, particularly across the middle of the defense and in the rushing game. They also want to incorporate more explosiveness into their passing game, and they are intent on no longer being pushed around by opponents.

While the results of the free agent moves made so far won’t be available until the team takes the field in September, the players the Giants have brought in not only have come in on reasonable deals, but they also bring with them solid reputations that appear to fit in with what Harbaugh has intended for his first Giants team to look like.

We often hear coaches say they want their teams to be “tough, smart, and physical.” But the missing element in that popular catchphrase is “competitive,” and these moves reimagined by Harbaugh and the front office are not only intentional but designed to bring back that higher level competitiveness, which, again, based on the results of the last two seasons, has been sorely missing.