One Chiefs’ Defender Who’d Perfectly Fit the NY Giants
The New York Giants' 2025 defense has been somewhat underwhelming, so far. A consistent issue in both games has been the play on defense, particularly the run defense, which surrendered 220 yards in Week 1 and 135 yards last week.
The run defense will try again to get back on track this week in their regular-season home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, who boast a capable run game, which includes quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been using his legs to pick up yards at a more prominent rate so far this season.
So if the Giants could “borrow” a player from this week’s opponent, the obvious choice is linebacker Nick Bolton.
Great Ability Against The Run
Bolton has been one of the best run-stopping linebackers in the NFL over the past three seasons. In 2022, he was second in the league in combined and solo tackles. Putting him, with his skill set, next to Bobby Okereke would immediately upgrade the second level.
Bolton is a sure-tackling linebacker who can run sideline to sideline. He is good at diagnosing plays and taking proper run fits to control the movement of ball carriers in the backfield.
Bolton and Okereke would form one of the league's most formidable combinations, making it significantly easier to shut down the Chiefs’ backfield this week with Bolton on the team.
Veteran Presence With Championship Pedigree
This Giants team could always use great veteran experience in the lineup and on this defense full of players who have not seen a lot of team success; a guy like Bolton would be invaluable.
He has achieved personal success, so he will be respected for his talent and personal accolades. He had also been an integral part of team success. He has played a major role in championship-winning teams.
He has led defenses that were responsible for holding the opposing offense down, even when his offense was not performing well. Bringing those stories and how to successfully overcome issues would be a great addition to this Giants defense.
Complements the Pass Rush
The Giants have made their pass rush a priority. They've paid Dexter Lawrence, traded for and paid Brian Burns, picked up the fifth-year option on their former top-five pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, and they spent their third overall selection on Abdul Carter.
They are clearly motivated to disrupt the opponent's passing game, but that only happens if you can shut down the run. That's why Bolton's abilities as a run defender complement the chaotic pass rush prowess of the front so well.
They can tackle on the way to the quarterback and let Bolton and Okereke clean up the mess. It's perfect symmetry.
Bolton is a linebacker who brings elite skills to a position that has not been complete in quite some time for Big Blue. Just when people believe they've found a pairing, Micah McFadden gets injured, and the search continues.
Bolton’s leadership and unquestioned championship experience would be a major upgrade for the team. It would increase the athleticism, knowledge, experience, and swagger of the linebacking corps.
