Russell Wilson Still Bullish on NY Giants’ Offense Despite Another Lackluster Showing
For the second time in this three-week-old NFL season, New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is once again having to deal with public calls for his job following another lackluster performance by the offense on Sunday night.
The Giants fell 22-9 to the Kansas City Chiefs in their 2025 regular-season home opener, and it was not a pretty sight for the thousands of souls who came out pumped up after the team’s Week 2 offensive explosion against the Dallas Cowboys.
Instead, what they got was Wilson completed 18-of-32 passes for 160 yards with two interceptions.
The Giants fans, expecting and deserving of so much more, booed Wilson at several points, and many lobbied–loudly at that–for the extended entry of rookie Jaxson Dart.
Forced to face the music in the aftermath, Wilson took on a diplomatic approach to the impromptu assessment.
"There are highs and lows and always tough moments," Wilson said. "You've got to have thick skin, you know what I mean? You've got to be able to know who you are, the player that you are, and know what you're capable of."
"Obviously, I’ve been able to show that throughout my career, and obviously last week and everything else, too, what we're capable of as an offense. I think they made a couple more plays than we did today. I think it was a 9-6 game for most of the game. Pretty tight. We needed one or two big plays. Unfortunately, it didn't come our way."
To Wilson's point, the Giants (0-3) kept pace with the recent Super Bowl mainstays for a good part of the primetime posting. But, save for a 121-yard breakout from Cam Skattebo, New York was unable to carry over last week's offensive momentum, picking up just 281 yards in defeat and wasting a strong effort from the blue defense.
Thus ends a peaceful seven days for Wilson, who staved off the cult of Dart with a career-best showing against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. An hour of short-yardage throws and struggling to hook up with the Giants' prime aerial weapons likely renders that valiant output long forgotten.
Wilson continued to harp on the fact that the Giants kept a respectable distance from the recurring finalists, lamenting the lack of a big play that could've turned the tide. New York's longest play of the day was Wan'Dale Robinson's 26-yard reception in the fourth quarter on a drive of desperation.
Robinson's lone catch of the day set the Giants up in prime scoring range, but four plays from Kansas City's four only lost yardage and led to a critical crescendo of boos that officially ended Wilson's day.
The finale was headlined by an intentional grounding flag on Wilson and an ill-advised quarterback rush that many viewed as more appropriate for the rookie Dart, who once again received a handful of snaps that amassed three yards in rushing.
“It's the National Football League. Look across the league, and you'll see tight games and close games. We've been in all the games that we’ve played with a chance," Wilson said.
"I think that's what you want. Obviously, what we really want is to be able to win them. I think it was disappointing. You know, I thought it was a close game. It was a battle all the way. It was a tight game. I think we just needed one or two more plays."
Only time will tell how much longer the Giants can deal with the proof—or lack thereof—in the statistical pudding: no listed New York receiver had more than 30 yards on Sunday, with Darius Slayton leading the way on four grabs (Skattebo, the running back, had 61 yards).
Robinson and Malik Nabers also endured disappointing follow-ups to their own respective career-bests, with the latter catching only two of seven targets for 13 tallies, a shortcoming Wilson attributed to the Chiefs' strong coverage.
Facing the inevitable queries about the immediate future, Giants head coach Brian Daboll kept things short when addressing the quarterback situation.
"You guys have asked me about players after games. I'm not going to answer that," Daboll said. "Everybody has to be better. We're not going to put this on one person. Everybody has to be better collectively. The run game was a step in the right direction, but the pass game, particularly on third down, when you are 1-of-10, that's tough sledding."
