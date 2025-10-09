Three Keys Giants Must Achieve in Week 6 Game vs. Eagles
There’s not a lot of optimism surrounding the New York Giants as they enter Week 6 in prime time against the Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions who, since 2012, just so happen to have the league’s best winning percentage on Thursday night games with an 8 PM ET kickoff time or later.
The Giants, by contrast, have the league’s worst winning percentage in the late-week primetime slot in that same period (.250), and yet here they are, having to play at least one Thursday night game per year despite their lack of success in the spot.
Still, one never knows what might happen, which is why it’s important to line up and play the game. The Giants enter this game as a 7.5 underdog, the biggest point spread against them so far this season. But if they want to shock the world, here are some of the things they need to do.
Get Home with the Pass Rush
According to NFL+, the Giants have successfully pressured opposing quarterbacks on 45.7% of dropbacks when all three of Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux are on the field together, with the quarterbacks logging a 40.2% success rate.
When the three linebackers haven’t been on the field together, the pressure rate has been 32.1% while the quarterback success rate has risen to 46.8%.
Per TruMedia (via the Locked On Giants podcast), when all three have been on the field at once, opposing quarterbacks are 49-of-83 (59%) for 470 yards, a 6.1 yards per attempt average.
Carter (25), Thibodeaux (19), and Burns (19) are the only trio thus far this season with 15+ pressures. That all being said, the pass rush is worthless if it doesn’t result in some hurries, errant throws, or sacks–none of which the Giants were able to do against the Saints last week, despite recording 17 pressures, per NFL+.
With the Eagles' offensive line banged up, the opportunities should be there for the Giants’ pass rush to have more of an impact on the game than it did last week.
Stop Saquon Barkley
Last week, the Giants' run defense actually did a decent job in slowing down the Saints running back tandem of Kendre Miller and Alvin Kamara, holding the duo to 68 of its 88 total rushing yards on 18 of its 30 carries.
This week, they’re facing old friend Saquon Barkley, who last year in his first and (to date) appearance against his old team ran for 176 yards, his second-highest single-game rushing total last season, on 17 carries.
So far this year, Barkley has yet to really break out. In the Eagles' loss against Denver, Barkley only managed 30 yards on six carries with a long of 17.
Overall for the year, he has 267 yards and three touchdowns on 83 carries and has yet to pass 90 yards rushing or record 100+ scrimmage yards.
Barkley brought the juice against the Giants last year, and despite being hobbled this week by a knee injury, he’s expected to do the same.
As far as the Giants are concerned, they don’t want to be the team in which Barkley looks like the Barkley of 2024, who rushed for 2,005 yards last season, including 17 big play rushes of 20+ yards.
"You don't want to be the team to let him get hot," defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said this week. "So, you've got to stay disciplined and go win."
That might be easier said than done for a Giants run defense that has allowed opponents a 52.5% success rate this season, 31st in the league.
Go after the Eagles' Secondary
The Eagles have allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 58% of their pass attempts, which is the second-best mark in the league, behind only the Falcons (57.7%). However, at the same time, the Eagles have allowed 211.4 passing yards per game, ranking 15th in the league.
The Eagles are also tied with the Giants (among others) for the fifth-most big pass plays of 20+ yards (11), meaning they’re susceptible to the big play.
That would ordinarily be good news for the Giants except they’re entering this game with a significantly depleted crop of receivers. Adding to that is that Jaxson Dart hasn’t really attempted many deep throws since being named the starting quarterback in Week 4.
We’re not sure if the Giants have the necessary weapons to exploit the Eagles' secondary, but we would think they’d at least be planning to take some shots down the field if the opportunity is there.
