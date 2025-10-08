NY Giants Facing Steepest Odds Yet This Season in Week 6 Clash with Eagles
As the losses have piled up for the New York Giants this season, so too have the doubts of the Vegas oddsmakers.
The Giants, fresh off a disappointing 26-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints, which dropped their 2025 season record to 1-4, are currently a 7.5-point underdog in their upcoming home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to FanDuel, with an over/under set at 40.5 points.
The 7.5 points represent the largest point spread against the Giants this year. Interestingly, the Giants are 2-3 this season against the spread, having beaten the odds in a Week 2 loss to the Cowboys when they were a 5-point underdog and then again in Week 4 when they topped the Los Angeles Chargers, who were favored by six points in a 21-18 upset win.
Being an underdog to the Eagles is nothing new for the Giants. Last season, the Giants were 3-point underdogs in both of their meetings with their NFC East foe, games in which the Giants failed to cover.
But this year, between the season-ending injury to receiver Malik Nabers, the insertion of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, and the fact that the Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions, the odds against the Giants have more than doubled.
The last time the Giants were actually favored in a regular-season game against the Eagles was in Week 9 of the 2016 season, when oddsmakers favored the Giants by three points. The Giants won that game 28-23.
The underdog status against the Eagles, whom they’ll see again in Week 8 on the road, comes as little surprise. The Giants are 1-7 against the Eagles in their last eight meetings, with their last win coming on January 7, 2024, when they topped the Eagles 27-10 at MetLife Stadium.
The Giants have struggled to win games at home since going 5-3-1 in 2022, the first year of head coach Brian Daboll’s tenure, a year in which they earned their first postseason berth since 2016. Since then, the Giants are 6-13 at MetLife Stadium.
The Giants are currently averaging 17.4 points per game, which is 29th in the league. The Eagles are averaging 25.0 points per game, tied for 15th in the league.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
