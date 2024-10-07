Tyrone Tracy, Jr. Balls Out in Giants' 29-20 Win Over Seattle
New York Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. has been waiting for his opportunity to make an impact in an NFL game. But with veteran DEvin Singletary ahead of him on the depth chart, all Tracy could do was keep himself ready and wait.
That opportunity came on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. With Singletary inactive due to a groin injury, Tracy, a converted wide receiver, received the bulk of the Giants’ rushing attempts and made them all count.
The former Purdue back ran 18 times for 129 yards and a long of 27. That came to an impressive 7.2 yards per carry in the Giants’ 29-20 win over Seattle.
Tracy credited his preparation and support system for getting him ready for his big moment.
“I prepare the right way; I have people around me that help me prepare, help me throughout the week, help me with film study, knowing the backers, knowing the D-line,” he said after the game.”
The Giants run game’s 175 yards was its best output this season, and helped boost the unit’s rankings league wide to 24th (103.2 yards per game, up from 80.5), and 27th in yards per rush attempt (3.88 yards per attempt, up from the 32nd ranking previously held).
Tracy’s burst and elusiveness were on display, making multiple defenders miss with crafty moves and bounces to the outside. There wasn’t a single negative play in his game.
Speaking of his game, the strength of it is how he aggressively attacks the line of scrimmage. There is literally zero hesitation once Tracy is handed the ball.
He did well to redirect his attack on the move when the hole was stuffed, sliding and finding creases and space that wasn’t immediately obvious to the naked eye.
He’s also tough and strong enough to always fall forward, and just quick enough to get through small openings before they close. Even his pass-blocking, though not always pretty, was alert, and he avoided having any flags thrown at him, showing the smarts to not latch on, just get a piece or get in the way and not draw a flag.
Tracy was quick to credit the offensive line for giving him opportunities.
“If you go back and watch the tape, you will see that there are places in their (Seattle) D-line, and for me, it makes it way easier to see the lanes, and know where the point is, and make a run after that. My biggest thing is, I always want to be an explosive runner, so every time I touch the ball, I want it to be a positive gain.”
Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor praised the rookie for his patience and ability to create no gains into positive yardage.
“Tracy (is) a baller,” he said of the rookie. “You all saw it today. We had the ball; we had two, three really good running backs in that backfield. Tracy said he was just going to go out there and do his thing, and that’s what he did.
“His patience in the backfield–the way he just hit the hole and created something out of nothing is ridiculous. Once he gets more comfortable in the system, the sky’s the limit.”
This was Tracy’s first opportunity to receive the majority of carries in a game, which is a good sign for the Giants moving forward. It's also technically his second year at the position. Being productive while still fairly new as a running back is quite the accomplishment.