What to Watch in New York Giants’ Preseason Game at Houston
This weekend, the New York Giants preseason game against the Houston Texans is about as close to a dress rehearsal for the regular season as we’re likely to see this summer.
Although head coach Brian Daboll hasn’t specified how long the starters and key reserves will get in this game, they will likely go at least a half, depending on the game’s flow.
Here’s a look at some of the storylines to watch.
Daniel’s Debut
Much has changed for the Giants offense since Week 9 of last season when starting quarterback Daniel Jones’s season came crashing down due to a torn ACL.
General manager Joe Schoen upgraded the offensive line, at least on paper, with veterans who had success with other teams and who are now being coached by Carmen Bricillo, who has a history of squeezing every last drop of juice out of offensive linemen, regardless of how they were acquired.
Schoen also made Jones the No. 1 receiver, adding to the young receiving corps that was already the strength of the offense.
Head coach Brian Daboll is taking over the play calling, which only makes sense since the team's system is mostly rooted in what Daboll has run in his career elsewhere. Plus, one of the appeals the Giants had in hiring DDaboll was his creativity as a play caller.
And Saquon Barkley won’t be out there to carry the offense as he has done in the past, meaning it’s Jones’s show to run for however long he’s out there.
So what should we be looking for out of the $160-million man?
His accuracy with the deep ball has been inconsistent this summer, partly due to timing issues and also, we suspect, partly because Jones’s injured leg is his push-off leg, which he had to get up to speed in camp.
Also worth watching are his making smart decisions, including not throwing the ball into traffic, not missing open receivers, and handling a live pass rush, something he hasn’t had to do since returning from injury.
This is a make-or-break year for Jones, who, if he falters this year, will be finished as a starter for this team. However, the entire organization seems firmly behind him, which means the ball’s in his court.
The Offensive Line
The Giants' projected starting offensive line for Week 1 has yet to take a snap together due to injuries, and that’s not about to change against the Texans as guard Jon Runyan Jr. (shoulder) is unlikely to play.
That said, this will be a good test for the team’s weakest link for much of the last decade to show that it has made strides under new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo.
Other than center John Michael Schmitz, whose availability may be limited since he’s coming off a 10-day break due to a shoulder issue, most of the offensive line consists of seasoned veterans, which is a good thing for the quarterbacks.
“I think they've done a good job handling it. We've been nicked up a little bit through camp. And you want to get as much time with the group to build chemistry and playing with the people that are going to be out there,” said Jones of his personal protectors.
“But everyone's done a good job stepping in and playing well. And we've got a lot of guys who've played a lot of games and good veterans in that group.”
Malik Nabers
Rookie receiver Malik Nabers had a quiet NFL debut last week, and he didn’t have a single pass thrown his way. He dealt with an ankle issue earlier this week, but he was back at practice by the end of the week, doing his thing for on-lookers.
Unless his ankle swelled up after the plane ride, Nabers will likely get a series or two with the starting offense. While this might not sit well with some people who don’t want to see the team risking such a valuable asset, it’s important to remember that injuries can happen at any time–Nabers himself was injured in a practice.
So to insist on holding a guy out of a game for fear of an injury probably won’t fly in the eyes of a coaching staff who believes that if you’re healthy and cleared by the medical staff, you’ll be out there contributing.
Offensive Explosion
Last season, the Giants were 2-10 (.167) in games with fewer than five explosive passes (fifth-worst in the NFL). Ultimately, they’d like to be more explosive, and they certainly have the talent to be that if the offensive line holds up and the quarterback and receivers connect.
So, how much explosiveness will we actually see in a game for which there is no game-planning? Probably not a lot, as the more explosive plays usually had some pre-snap motion and shifts behind them, but it will still be fun to watch if the Giants' receivers can slice the top off of the defense.
Cornering the Market
Deonte Banks will reprise his starting role at cornerback for the Giants, but the identity of CB2 remains uncertain.
Coming into camp, it was supposed to be Cor’Dale Flott, but once again, he’s nicked up to the point where he can’t play. Nick McCloud has been playing the position and has looked good doing so, but the overall youth and inexperience at that position are unsettling.
The Texans have very good receivers who will test the coverage by the Giants' corners and tell us a lot about how far the cornerback group has come this summer as a whole.