Eagles Dominating Giants, 28-0 at the Half

The Giants have been unable to get anything going in the first 30 minutes of their win-or-go-home divisional playoff game.

Philadelphia, Pa -- The New York Giants have proven to b little match for the Philadelphia Eagles through the first 30 minutes of their Divisional playoff game, as the Eagles jumped out to a commanding 28-0 halftime lead.

The Eagles, who ran 36 of their 42 first-half plays in Giants' territory, wasted no time putting seven on the board on an 8-play, 75-yard drive. Quarterback Jalen Hurts went five-for-five for 68 yards on the drive, connecting with receiver DaVonta Smith for a huge 40-yard gain against Giants safety Julian Love on the second play of the game to get into Giants territory.

Hurts and the Eagles converted two third-down plays, including a 3rd-and-3 in which he hit receiver A.J. Bown for five yards and a 3rd-and-5 in which Hurts connected with tight end Dallas Goedert, who made a nice one-handed grab as safety Xavier McKinney fell in coverage.

Unlike last week when the Vikings scored, and the Giants answered, the Giants came up empty on their opening drive thanks to back-to-back sacks by Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick, one of which came on 4th-and-8,

The Eagles made it 14-0 on Hurts's second touchdown pass of the game, this one a 9-yarder to Smith to cap another 8-play drive, this one 52 yards following the change of possession on downs from the Giants' failed fourth down attempt.

The Giants woes continued as quarterback Daniel Jones, who had thrown one interception in his last seven games, was blitzed by C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Jones tried to connect with receiver Darius Slaton, but he fell down, and former Giants teammate James Bradberry grabbed the ball instead to give the Eagles another short field.

The Eagles continued to pile it on, taking a 21-0 lead with 7:29 in the second quarter. Miles Sanders ran the ball six straight times on that drive for 43 yards, but it was Giant killer Boston Scott--who else?--that scored the Eagles' third touchdown of the game.

That was Scott's 11th touchdown against the Giants in nine games played against them.

Hurts capped the first-half scoring for the Eagles with a 5-yard touchdown run on a drive that was extended thank to a personal foul called against inside linebacker Jarrad Davis, the score making it 28-0 at the half.

The Eagles not only dominated the Giants on the scoreboard, but they also dominated them in key stats, including time of possession (20:12 to 9:48).

Philadelphia converted six of seven third-down attempts and were perfect in the red zone. They also posted 18 first downs and 259 yards of total offense, averaging 6.9 yards per play.

Join the Giants Country Community