November 29, 2021
Former Eagles Fan's Touchdown Helps Giants Top Philly
Former Eagles Fan's Touchdown Helps Giants Top Philly

The Giants lone touchdown play of the day came from the most unlikely of sources.
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants lone touchdown play of the day came from the most unlikely of sources.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Giants tight end Chris Myarick's first career catch won't soon be forgotten by the young man or his family.

The 26-year old Myarick, born in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, and who played his high school (Cheltenham) and college (Temple), caught a 1-yard pass with 6:50 to go in the third quarter of New York's Week 12 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, a reception that he just barely kept from hitting the ground.

That catch, which was also Myarick's first NFL reception, gave the Giants a 10-0 lead over the Eagles, whom the Giants ended up beating 13-7 to snap Philadelphia's two-game winning streak.

On the play, Myarick said he was the first read.

"Crazy play. Crazy first regular season catch for me," Myarick said after the game. "Kind of something we ran back against Kansas City. (Tight End) Kyle Rudolph caught something similar to that. We worked on it all week, and was just glad it got called."

Myarick, who was signed to the 53-man roster on November 24 to provide depth at the tight end position with both Rudolph (ankle) and Kaden Smith (knee) ailing, laughed and said his priority was to hold on to the ball if it came his way.

And that it came against the Eagles?

"It would have been just as sweet against any team," Myarick said, revealing that running back Saquon Barkley retrieved the ball for him.

"I mean, I didn’t really put too much being from Philly and growing up in Philly, I really didn’t put too much of that going into this game. It’s just the next game for me."

But even though Myarick probably has a bunch of friends back home who aren't happy with the game's outcome, he's willing to take whatever ribbing he gets this week.

"Yeah, they might be a little mad at me, but that’s all good," he said. "I’ll take our win for sure."

