Giants Edge Mistake Prone Eagles, 13-7

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions as the New York Giants topped their NFC East division rivals 13-7 at MetLife Stadium.

The Eagles, who had four turnovers, including three interceptions by quarterback Jalen Hurts and a fumble by running back Boston Scott, proved to be their own worst enemy. Philadelphia also blew a golden opportunity to get on the board in the first half when a 21-yard touchdown run by Scott with 53 seconds left was wiped off the board thanks to a holding penalty against backup center Nate Herbig in for the injured Jason Kelce.

Hurts and the Eagles gained the 21 yards they needed for a first down, setting up a 1st and goal at the Giants' 2-yard line. But Hurts was picked off by inside linebacker Tae Crowder, who made the pick while his teammates pressured Hurts and forced an errant throw.

The Giants, with senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens calling the plays, got a 35-yard field goal from kicker Graham Gano in the first quarter to give them a 3-0 lead.

Gano later missed a 51-yard attempt wide right to cap an early second-quarter drive set up by cornerback Darnay Holmes's pick and 15-yard return on a ball (his first of the season) intended for Quez Watkins late in the first quarter.

The Eagles got the ball to start the second half but failed to convert on 4th-and-2. The Giants then marched down the field on their first drive of the second half, benefitting by a defensive pass interference penalty called against Eagles cornerback Stephen Nelson on a ball intended for tight end Evan Engram in the end zone. That set up tight end Chris Myarick's first Giants touchdown reception, a 1-yard touchdown catch that made it 10-0 Giants.

Hurts tried to connect with receiver Jalen Reagor on the Eagles' ensuing drive, who was covered by safety Xavier McKinney and cornerback Aaron Robinson. McKinney stepped in front of Reagor to come up with the Giants third interception of the game and his fifth of the season.

The Eagles finally got on the board to start the fourth quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Scott, who capped a 10-play, 56-yard drive that chewed off 4:38 off the clock and on which they ran the ball on every play.

The Giants made it 13-7 on Gano's 39-yard field goal to cap a 12-play scoring drive, one that stalled in the red zone when guard Matt Skura was called for a false start to turn a 3rd-and-2 into a 3rd-and-7.

Nursing a slim lead, the Giants defense came up big when Scott rushed for four yards before defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II forced a fumble and safety Julian Love recovered it to snuff out the potential game-winning drive.

The Giants offense responded by going three-and-out and punting the ball back to the Eagles with 1:19 left. But the Eagles got a break when Riley Dixon's punt only traveled 38 yards, and the Eagles got an eight-yard return to start their drive on their 41-yard line.

The Giants then got two big plays from rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson on balls intended for Jalen Reagor, including one in the end zone that Robinson knocked away.

The Giants, who recorded four takeaways this week, have now recorded at least one takeaway in each of the first 11 games of the season for the first time since 2005. New York is now 5-3 in November under Joe Judge and improved their record to 48-39-1 at home all-time against Philadelphia.

Injury Report

Linebacker Trent Harris suffered an ankle injury and did not return. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson injured his right quad in the first half, but he attempted to return. However, Jackson lasted one series before coming out of the game for good. And slot cornerback Darnay Holmes suffered a chest injury and was declared out.

Giants Notables

Running back Saquon Barkley's 32-yard run in the first half moved him past Rob Carpenter (2,572) for the 12th-most rushing yards in Giants history. Barkley, who finished his day with 13 carries for 40 yards on the ground, now has 2,604 rushing yards for his career.

Cornerback James Bradberry finished with one pass breakup, making him the second Giant defender since Corey Webster (2008) to record a pass defensed in at least 10 of the first 11 games of a season.

Up Next

The Giants head to Miami to face the Dolphins in the first of two back-to-back road games.

