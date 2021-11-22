New York Giants (3-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3): Live Updates, Stats and Information

Get all you need to know including in-game stats, information and analysis on the New York Giants' Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

The New York Giants have a chance to make a very loud statement tonight if they can beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For weeks, the Giants have been talking about the process, about the improvements they've made, yadda-yadda-yadda. But as the great Tom Coughlin used to say, "Talk is cheap; play the game."

He's right. No one wants to hear about progress being made, not if that progress isn't showing up on the field, where it counts. No one wants to hear about a process because, quite frankly, Giants fans have not only waited almost a decade for the team to be consistently good again, they've also had to endure three re-sets with new coaching staffs.

What the Giants need to show are tangible results. They're getting back healthy players on offense to face a very beatable Tampa Bay team, Tom Brady or no Tom Brady.

If the Giants can accomplish that, then perhaps the scores of frustrated Giants fans will become believers. But if the Giants deliver a clunker in front of a nationally televised audience, then no one is going to want to hear about the small slivers of hope the coaches and players claim to see every week.

Follow along below for updates, stats, and analysis from MetLife Stadium as the New York Giants try to head into the bye week with a much-needed win. Newest content will be on top; click on the link in the Table of Contents to go to a section.

Pregame

4:50 p.m. - The Giants activated offensive tackle Andrew Thomas from IR. Thomas has missed the last three games with foot and ankle injuries but should be good to go in the starting lineup tonight.

New York also signed OLB Trent Harris to the 53-man roster and designated receiver/returner Pharoh Cooper as the COVID-19 replacement for safety Logan Ryan.

They also elevated tight end Chris Myarick and defensive back Steven Parker from the practice squad. Myarick could be in line to fill in for Kaden Smith, listed as questionable on the team's injury report with a knee ailment.

