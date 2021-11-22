Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Giants (3-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3): Live Updates, Stats and Information

Get all you need to know including in-game stats, information and analysis on the New York Giants' Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
Author:

The New York Giants have a chance to make a very loud statement tonight if they can beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For weeks, the Giants have been talking about the process, about the improvements they've made, yadda-yadda-yadda. But as the great Tom Coughlin used to say, "Talk is cheap; play the game."

He's right. No one wants to hear about progress being made, not if that progress isn't showing up on the field, where it counts. No one wants to hear about a process because, quite frankly, Giants fans have not only waited almost a decade for the team to be consistently good again, they've also had to endure three re-sets with new coaching staffs.

What the Giants need to show are tangible results. They're getting back healthy players on offense to face a very beatable Tampa Bay team, Tom Brady or no Tom Brady.

If the Giants can accomplish that, then perhaps the scores of frustrated Giants fans will become believers. But if the Giants deliver a clunker in front of a nationally televised audience, then no one is going to want to hear about the small slivers of hope the coaches and players claim to see every week.

Follow along below for updates, stats, and analysis from MetLife Stadium as the New York Giants try to head into the bye week with a much-needed win. Newest content will be on top; click on the link in the Table of Contents to go to a section.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half at FedExField.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants (3-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3): Live Updates, Stats and Information

Get all you need to know including in-game stats, information and analysis on the New York Giants' Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

17 minutes ago
Andrew Thomas
Play
Transactions

New York Giants Activate Andrew Thomas from Injured Reserve

The Giants are getting their best offensive lineman back ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

37 minutes ago
Aug 20, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the bench during the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't and a Prediction

The Giants were showing signs of getting their season back on track prior to the bye week. Can they pick up where they left off this week against the Bucs on Monday Night Football?

5 hours ago

Pregame

4:50 p.m. - The Giants activated offensive tackle Andrew Thomas from IR. Thomas has missed the last three games with foot and ankle injuries but should be good to go in the starting lineup tonight.

New York also signed OLB Trent Harris to the 53-man roster and designated receiver/returner Pharoh Cooper as the COVID-19 replacement for safety Logan Ryan.

They also elevated tight end Chris Myarick and defensive back Steven Parker from the practice squad. Myarick could be in line to fill in for Kaden Smith, listed as questionable on the team's injury report with a knee ailment. 

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half at FedExField.
Game Day

New York Giants (3-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3): Live Updates, Stats and Information

17 minutes ago
Andrew Thomas
Transactions

New York Giants Activate Andrew Thomas from Injured Reserve

37 minutes ago
Aug 20, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the bench during the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.
Game Day

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't and a Prediction

5 hours ago
Jul 26, 2018; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets on the field during training camp at One Buccaneer Place.
Game Day

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

6 hours ago
Eli Manning holds the trophy after Super Bowl XLII.
Game Day

Tom Brady Reveals His Favorite NFL Team to Beat

7 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField.
Game Day

Giants Not Taking Struggling Tom Brady-led Bucs Lightly

9 hours ago
NFC East Helmets
Game Day

NFC East Standings Through Week 11: Eagles Getting Hot

19 hours ago
Jul 28, 2014; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during training camp at One Buc Place.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 11: Keys to the Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov 21, 2021