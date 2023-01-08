Giants at Eagles: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

Let’s take a look at the regular season finale between the Giants and Eagles in Week 18.

The New York Giants are 9-6-1 and have locked up the NFC’s sixth seed. Nobody expected the Giants to be in the playoffs this year, and they’ve done the unthinkable. Now, with nothing to play for when considering seeding purposes, the Giants do not have to play their starters this week and are unlikely to.

The 13-3 Eagles are coming off two straight losses and have failed to win the NFC East and clinch the number one seed in the NFC. A win over the Giants on Sunday will get them both. However, if the Eagles cannot pull off a victory in Week 18, the Cowboys will win the NFC East with a win, and the 49ers will lock up the NFC’s top seed if they win.

The pressure for this game is all on the Eagles. The Giants are expected to rest multiple key starters, but can they pull off the upset? If so, it would be one of the best spoiler stories in NFL history.

New York Giants (9-6-1) vs Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

Date/Time: Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 4:25pm ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Regular Season History: This will be the second and final meeting between the Giants and Eagles this regular season. The Eagles won the last matchup 48-22 in Week 14. The Eagles currently lead the all-time series 90-87-2 and have won 10 out of the last 12 meetings. The Giants have not won in Philadelphia since 2013, when they beat the Eagles 15-7.

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Play-By-Play. Charles Davis, Analyst. Evan Washburn, Sideline)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM: Channels 380, App Channels 823.

Spread: New York Giants +17.5 (-150) | Philadelphia Eagles -17.5 (+125)

Moneyline: Giants (+700) | Philadelphia Eagles (-1099)

Total: 43 - Giants Over (-110) | Philadelphia Eagles Under (-110)

Injuries

NYG DL Leonard Williams (neck): OUT

NYG OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle): OUT

NYG CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee): Doubtful

NYG C Jon Feliciano (back): Questionable

PHL LB Shaun Bradley (wrist): OUT

PHL OT Lane Johnson (groin): OUT

PHL CB Avonte Maddox (toe): OUT

PHL DE Janarius Robinson (ankle): OUT

PHL DE Josh Sweat (neck): OUT

PHL QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder): Questionable

Referee: Carl Cheffers

