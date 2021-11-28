Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Here is everything you need to know about the New York Giants Week 12 home game against the Eagles.
Author:

The New York Giants return home on a short week to host the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles, winners of two straight games. The Giants, meanwhile, have won their last two home games at MetLife Stadium. Something has to give, right?

Right. And this week, there is no shortage of Giants storylines. The lead story and one that everyone will have their eye on is how the Giants offense, which will play its first game sans the dismissed Jason Garrett, will fare. The Giants have already said that they won't be making dramatic changes--there wasn't time for that with the short work week and the holiday--but they have been secretive regarding their approach and the identity of who will wear the headset on game day.

The other storyline is that after 14 long years, the team will officially retire Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan's No. 92 at halftime. While no player was worn that jersey since Strahan last wore it in 2007, it's still a very much overdue honor for one of the franchise's most beloved players in the modern era.

How will the game play out? Will there be much difference in the Giants' offense, or is this simply a matter of slapping lipstick on a pig?

Be sure to keep it here at Giants Country, where in addition to our gameday thread open to registered users to discuss the game as it unfolds, and we will have complete postgame coverage.

Also, be sure to check out our new real-time game tracker from Fanalytix on the Giants Country forums.

Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' game against the Eagles.

Game information: New York Giants (3-7) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)

Regular Season Series History: This is the 173rd regular season meeting between the clubs, with the Giants trailing the series, 86-84-2. The Giants hold a 47-39-1 series lead when playing at home and won the last home meeting, 27-17, in Week 10 of 2020 behind Daniel Jones’ 308 yards of total offense (244 passing and 64 rushing).

Date/Time: Sunday, November 22, at 8:15 p.m. ET

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles players helmets rest on the bench against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Here is everything you need to know about the New York Giants Week 12 home game against the Eagles.

just now
Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Pharoh Cooper (14) runs the ball against New Orleans Saints fullback Alex Armah (40) during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Transactions

Giants Roster Moves: Cooper, Parker Added to Week 12 Game-day Roster

The Giants add to their game-day roster ahead of their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

14 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) tosses a t-shirt to a fan after his touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 12: Keys to the Game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The formula is simple--but can the Giants execute it?

16 hours ago

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

TV:  FOX. Play-by-Play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Mark Schlereth. Reporter: Shannon Spake.

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants +3.5 (-110) | Philadelphia Eagles -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: New York Giants (+165) | Philadelphia Eagles (-200)

Total: 45.5 – New York Giants Under (-110) | Philadelphia Eagles Over (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)

  • RB Miles Sanders (PHI) +675
  • QB Jalen Hurts (PHI) +725
  • RB Saquon Barkley (NYG) +850
  • WR Devonta Smith (PHI) +950
  • TE Dallas Goedert (PHI) +1000
  • WR Kenny Golladay (NYG) +1250
  • WR Darius Slayton (NYG) +1300 

Referee: Ron Torbert

Discussion: Discuss the game on our message board forum. (Free registration required). Follow the game in real time with Fanalytix, a free tracker (no software required)

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Dec 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles players helmets rest on the bench against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField.
Game Day

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

just now
Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Pharoh Cooper (14) runs the ball against New Orleans Saints fullback Alex Armah (40) during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Transactions

Giants Roster Moves: Cooper, Parker Added to Week 12 Game-day Roster

14 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) tosses a t-shirt to a fan after his touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 12: Keys to the Game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

16 hours ago
Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) calls aa play as offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Big Blue+

How New York Giants Play Selection Might Change

19 hours ago
Giants senior assistant coach Freddie Kitchens and quarterback Daniel Jones walk off the practice field together Wednesday afternoon.
News

Giants Notebook: Quarterbacks Sport New Accessory, Coaches on Notice and More

22 hours ago
Sep 18, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants former player Michael Strahan walks onto the field with the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl XLII during the halftime ceremony in the game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Michael Strahan Still Loves the Giants Despite Recent Struggles

Nov 27, 2021
Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Giants senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
News

Giants Hope Collaborative Approach Gets Offense Back on Track

Nov 26, 2021
Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph (80) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Game Day

Giants Unveil Final Week 12 Injury Report Ahead of Eagles Game

Nov 26, 2021