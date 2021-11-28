New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Here is everything you need to know about the New York Giants Week 12 home game against the Eagles.

The New York Giants return home on a short week to host the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles, winners of two straight games. The Giants, meanwhile, have won their last two home games at MetLife Stadium. Something has to give, right?

Right. And this week, there is no shortage of Giants storylines. The lead story and one that everyone will have their eye on is how the Giants offense, which will play its first game sans the dismissed Jason Garrett, will fare. The Giants have already said that they won't be making dramatic changes--there wasn't time for that with the short work week and the holiday--but they have been secretive regarding their approach and the identity of who will wear the headset on game day.

The other storyline is that after 14 long years, the team will officially retire Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan's No. 92 at halftime. While no player was worn that jersey since Strahan last wore it in 2007, it's still a very much overdue honor for one of the franchise's most beloved players in the modern era.

How will the game play out? Will there be much difference in the Giants' offense, or is this simply a matter of slapping lipstick on a pig?

Game information: New York Giants (3-7) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)

Regular Season Series History: This is the 173rd regular season meeting between the clubs, with the Giants trailing the series, 86-84-2. The Giants hold a 47-39-1 series lead when playing at home and won the last home meeting, 27-17, in Week 10 of 2020 behind Daniel Jones’ 308 yards of total offense (244 passing and 64 rushing).

Date/Time: Sunday, November 22, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: FOX. Play-by-Play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Mark Schlereth. Reporter: Shannon Spake.

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Referee: Ron Torbert

