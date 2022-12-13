Giants-Eagles Week 14: By the Numbers

There was even more ugliness to behind the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Philadlephia Eagles, as the numbers revealed.

Thoroughly outperformed only begins to describe the manhandling the New York Giants received from their division rival on Sunday.

Welcoming the NFL’s best Philadelphia Eagles to MetLife Stadium, the banged-up Giants couldn’t match their visitor’s top-level production from the start and were mercilessly thrashed, 48-22, for their fourth loss in the last six games. After starting the season 6-1, New York’s Cinderella story has reached its conflict, with the team going 1-4-1 and their rankings on both sides of the ball crashing toward the bottom of the league.

While the Eagles found no problem pushing the football into scoring territory on all but two of their drives, the Giants offense couldn’t find their way into Philadelphia territory often. Commanding just two red zone possessions, quarterback Daniel Jones was held to 18 completions for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including one with his legs on a goalline sneak. The run game was also limited, as Saquon Barkley struggled to claim 28 yards in cautious reps against the stout Eagles’ front.

Despite their early success, the Giants’ recent slump has become a difficult yet necessary reality check to the position the organization finds themselves in through 13 games of the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll regime. They’re an eager, resilient group with much to improve both on and off the field, but they know Sunday’s game offers them a great opportunity to assess things as they approach the final laps of the regular season and contend for a playoff spot.

The Giants won’t have much time to sit back and lick their numerous wounds as the schedule turns to an all-important Sunday Night Football rematch with the Washington Commanders that could spell the fate of either side’s playoff hopes. Both parties enter 7-5-1 in the Wild Card seeds, yet the Commanders offense has been rolling while the Giants are reeling.

Head coach Brian Daboll expressed his belief that one game’s result doesn’t translate to what happens in the next, emphasizing the need to show up and play well on any given Sunday. With such a young group, it might be the right mindset, but it won’t disguise that the next matchup could dictate whether the Giants get an extra contest in January and their first since 2016.

Until the primetime lights turn on next weekend, let’s look at the numbers and playmakers that rocked the Giants’ world in Week 14.

Jalen Hurts Leads Charge to 437 Yards

Heading into Sunday’s meeting with the Eagles, Brian Daboll didn’t shy away from dishing praise to opposing quarterback Jalen Hurts. The two worked together at the University of Alabama in 2017 when Hurts was the starter. His former offensive coordinator stopped at nothing to show awe for the dual-threat abilities and RPO potential the 24-year-old has brought to the NFL level.

Playing in his fifth career contest against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, Hurts put all that and more on display as he led the Eagles offense to a whopping 437 yards of total production. In his second-best game over the last five, the 2020 second-round pick completed 21 passes (67.7%) for 217 yards, and two touchdowns, including 77 yards rushing and a score with his zone read talents.

Hurts got things going early, earning 17 of his completions for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, including a 14-play, 80-yard opening drive that put the Eagles first. The Giants’ defense seemed to throw the entire kitchen sink at the quarterback to no avail, as he connected with nine different receivers at all three levels of the wintry MetLife field.

After the solid first possession by Philadelphia, Hurts one-upped it on the next drive by executing his game-best 12 play, 91-yard march that started at the Eagles’ 9-yard line and ended in a Devonta Smith touchdown. The most surprising part of the drive was the drops by his receivers—five total— but in the end, Hurts took advantage of a blown coverage by the secondary on 4th down and 7 to loft a nice ball to his target, who took it untouched to a 14-0 advantage in the second quarter.

In the second half, with the Giants earning some small momentum in 27-14 deficit, Hurts shifted the game to his dangerous legs to silence New York’s energy. On an eight-play, 63-yard drive that spanned four minutes of clock, the quarterback continued to dink and dunk to his receivers with ease as they attempted to slow him down with more pressure. At the New York 21-yard line. Hurts would take off twice with the football, the second a 10-yard burst to put seven more points on the board.

The Giants were caught off guard by the heavier dose of running in the second half by Philadelphia after having only 63 yards rushing at halftime. However, Daboll emphasized the sudden flip as one of the many ways the Eagles can respond to challenges throughout a game.

Adding Sunday’s numbers to his resume, Hurts now boasts 264 completions for 3,157 yards, 22 touchdowns, and three interceptions. The stats rank him top-10 among active quarterbacks, and his interception total is the lowest in the NFL through 14 weeks. With his second-half touchdown, he also neared 700 yards rushing and earned his 10th rushing score of the season.