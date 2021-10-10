October 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Giants QB Daniel Jones Exits Game For Head Injury Evaluation

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Publish date:

Giants QB Daniel Jones Exits Game For Head Injury Evaluation

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones took a nasty-looking shot to the head in the second quarter while attempting a rushing play.
Author:

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a blow to his head late in the second quarter and had to be carted off the field.

The play happened on a 3rd-and-1 with the Giants down 10-3 trying to score the tying touchdown. On 3rd-and-1, Jones kept the ball and tried to punch it into the end zone, but Cowboys linebacker Jabrill Cox, trying to make the play on Jones, made contact with Jones's helmet when the quarterback was outside the tackle box.

RELATED: 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is pressured by linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

Giants QB Daniel Jones Exits Game vs. Cowboys For Head Injury Evaluation

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones took a nasty-looking shot to the head in the second quarter while attempting a rushing play.

15 minutes ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball in the first inning against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Exits Cowboys Game with An Ankle Injury

Giants running back Saquon Barkley rolls his ankle after colliding with cornerback Jourdan Lewis on a first-quarter incomplete pass play.

1 hour ago
Andrew Thomas
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 5 Inactive Report: Offensive Tackle Andrew Thomas Active

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) is active for the game against the Cowboys in what is a huge, huge boost for New York.

3 hours ago

Jones was stopped short of pay dirt, but in lowering his head to push forward, he took the hit that left him wobbly and unable to walk off the field under his own power. Jones was carted off the field for evaluation of a head injury.

On the ensuing play, backup quarterback Mike Glennon, now under center, handed the ball off to running back Devontae Booker, who was in for Saquon Barkley, injured earlier in the game. Booker recorded the game-tying touchdown to knot the game up 10-10 with 2:541 left in the second quarter.

The Giants were also without starting left tackle Andrew Thomas, who, although active for the game despite being limited all week with a foot injury that left him limping noticeably, was kept on the sideline.

They also were missing receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who missed their second straight game with hamstring strains.

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is pressured by linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

Giants QB Daniel Jones Exits Game vs. Cowboys For Head Injury Evaluation

15 minutes ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball in the first inning against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Exits Cowboys Game with An Ankle Injury

1 hour ago
Andrew Thomas
Game Day

New York Giants Week 5 Inactive Report: Offensive Tackle Andrew Thomas Active

3 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants: How To Watch Giants at Dallas Cowboys Regular-Season Game 5

7 hours ago
Aug 24, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) pats the helmet of receiver Tavon Austin (10) prior to the game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

Why the New York Giants Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

10 hours ago
Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Korey Cunningham (74) before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Elevate OT Korey Cunningham from Practice Squad Ahead of Week 5 Game at Dallas

Oct 9, 2021
Sep 8, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reaches for the goal line for a touchdown in the third quarter against New York Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree (47) at AT&T Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Competitive Edge Week 5: Defense/Special Teams vs. Dallas Cowboys Offense/Special Teams

Oct 9, 2021
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detailed view of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Competitive Edge Week 5: Offense vs. Dallas Cowboys Defense

Oct 9, 2021