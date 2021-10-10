Giants QB Daniel Jones Exits Game vs. Cowboys For Head Injury Evaluation

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a blow to his head late in the second quarter and had to be carted off the field.

The play happened on a 3rd-and-1 with the Giants down 10-3 trying to score the tying touchdown. On 3rd-and-1, Jones kept the ball and tried to punch it into the end zone, but Cowboys linebacker Jabrill Cox, trying to make the play on Jones, made contact with Jones's helmet when the quarterback was outside the tackle box.

Jones was stopped short of pay dirt, but in lowering his head to push forward, he took the hit that left him wobbly and unable to walk off the field under his own power. Jones was carted off the field for evaluation of a head injury.

On the ensuing play, backup quarterback Mike Glennon, now under center, handed the ball off to running back Devontae Booker, who was in for Saquon Barkley, injured earlier in the game. Booker recorded the game-tying touchdown to knot the game up 10-10 with 2:541 left in the second quarter.

The Giants were also without starting left tackle Andrew Thomas, who, although active for the game despite being limited all week with a foot injury that left him limping noticeably, was kept on the sideline.

They also were missing receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who missed their second straight game with hamstring strains.

