Giants vs Vikings: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

Let’s take a look at the Giants Wild Card matchup against the Vikings.

The Giants are headed back to Minnesota for a rematch with the Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Yes, you read that right; the Giants are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season and have the potential to make some noise with a win on Sunday.

The Vikings are not an unfamiliar team for the Giants, as they faced off just a few weeks ago on Christmas Eve. They played well against the eventual NFC North division champions but fell short after Greg Joseph drilled a 61-yard field goal to win the game. The Giants came out of that matchup confident and knew they could beat the Vikings.

Daniel Jones threw for over 300 yards. Saquon Barkley averaged six yards per carry and one touchdown. The Giants defense accumulated four sacks and 11 quarterback hits on Kirk Cousins. The main reason why the Giants lost to the Vikings was due to self-inflicted wounds. A Richie James drop on fourth and five, Daniel Bellinger fumbles in Vikings territory, a blocked punt, and an interception led to Vikings points.

The Giants know they have to be better this time around. Brian Daboll preaches about the fundamentals and taking care of the football. This team is confident they can take care of business on any given Sunday. It will be an even bigger boost if cornerback Adoree’ Jackson can play to help stop Justin Jefferson.

It’s shaping up to be a good one on Sunday evening between these two teams. The Giants are on the verge of winning their first playoff game in over ten years.

New York Giants (9-7-1) vs Minnesota Vikings (13-4)

Date/Time: Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 4:30pm ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Playoff History: The Giants and Vikings met each other three times in the playoffs, with New York currently leading the series 2-1. The Giants last win against the Vikings in the playoffs came during the 2000 season, when they demolished Minnesota in the NFC Championship Game 41-0.

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Play-By-Play. Greg Olsen, Analyst. Erin Andrews, Sideline)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants +2.5 (+105) | Minnesota Vikings -2.5 (-125)

Moneyline: Giants (+130) | Minnesota Vikings (-154)

Total: 47.5 - Giants Over (-118) | Minnesota Vikings Under (+100)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI Sportsbook)

RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +550

RB Dalvin Cook (MIN): +575

WR Justin Jefferson (MIN): +660

QB Daniel Jones (NYG): +1150

TE T.J. Hockenson (MIN): +1150

Injuries

MIN CB Cam Dantzler (ankle/personal matter): Questionable

MIN S Harrison Smith (knee): Questionable

MIN RB Kene Nwangwu (illness): Questionable

The Giants did not assign any players with an injury designation.

Referee: Adrian Hill

