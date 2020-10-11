How To Watch: Giants at Cowboys

The Giants stay on the road this week for their first divisional game of the 2020 season against the Dallas Cowboys at AT & T Stadium.

The Giants have hit the skids so far this season, starting 0-4 and are still searching for head coach Joe Judge's first win, but a win against the Cowboys could turn everything around and put the Giants right into contention for a division title in the week NFC East.

As always, we at Giants Country will keep you posted on all the developments in the game. Jackson Thompson will be running the live blog and discussion, and Patricia Traina will be bringing you stats, facts, and observations. Here’s how you can watch and listen to the Giants Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears.

After the game, check out Giants Country for postgame articles, analysis, and more.

Game information: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Current Records: Giants 0-4 / Cowboys 1-3

Date/Time: Sunday, October 11 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: AT & T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Streaming: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) – Check local listings - Data charges may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks)

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Money Line: Giants +320 Cowboys -400 (via BetMGM)

Spread: -7.5

Over/Under: 53.5

Giants Injuries: Edge Oshane Ximines (Out), DB Jabrill Peppers (Questionable), Edge Kyler Fackrell (Questionable), DB Adrian Colbert

Cowboys Injuries: OT Tyron Smith (Out), C Joe Looney (Out), DE Demarcus Lawrence (Questionable), CB Trevon Diggs (Questionable), DL Tyrone Crawford (Questionable), DE Dorance Armstrong (Questionable)

Giants: What to Watch For

The Giants look to improve to 215-173-10 all-time in October.

The Giants aim for their fifth consecutive game with at least two sacks.

Tight end Evan Engram aims for his sixth consecutive game with at least four receptions vs. Dallas. In six career games vs. Dallas, Engram has 37 career receptions, which are the most he has against any opponent.

James Bradberry aims for a fourth consecutive game with at least three total tackles. Since 2016, Bradberry leads all NFC cornerbacks with 238 total tackles.

Markus Golden needs 1.0 sack (29.0) to reach 30.0 for his career.

Golden Tate III aims for his 120th consecutive game with a reception. Tate’s 674 receptions since 2010 rank fifth among active wide receivers.

Goal to Go: Execution

"For us, we just have to consistently execute and not put ourselves behind with mistakes early in drives or penalties down in the red area," said head coach Joe Judge.

More from Giants Country: