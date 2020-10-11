SI.com
How To Watch: Giants at Cowboys

Jackson Thompson

The Giants stay on the road this week for their first divisional game of the 2020 season against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. 

The Giants have hit the skids so far this season, starting 0-4 and are still searching for head coach Joe Judge's first win, but a win against the Cowboys could turn everything around and put the Giants right into contention for a division title in the week NFC East.

As always, we at Giants Country will keep you posted on all the developments in the game. Jackson Thompson will be running the live blog and discussion, and Patricia Traina will be bringing you stats, facts, and observations. Here’s how you can watch and listen to the Giants Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears.

After the game, check out Giants Country for postgame articles, analysis, and more.

Game information: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Current Records: Giants 0-4 / Cowboys 1-3

Date/Time: Sunday, October 11 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Streaming: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) – Check local listings - Data charges may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks)

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Money Line: Giants +320 Cowboys -400 (via BetMGM)

Spread: -7.5

Over/Under: 53.5

Giants Injuries: Edge Oshane Ximines (Out), DB Jabrill Peppers (Questionable), Edge Kyler Fackrell (Questionable), DB Adrian Colbert

Cowboys Injuries: OT Tyron Smith (Out), C Joe Looney (Out), DE Demarcus Lawrence (Questionable), CB Trevon Diggs (Questionable), DL Tyrone Crawford (Questionable), DE Dorance Armstrong (Questionable)

Giants: What to Watch For

  • The Giants look to improve to 215-173-10 all-time in October.
  • The Giants aim for their fifth consecutive game with at least two sacks.
  • Tight end Evan Engram aims for his sixth consecutive game with at least four receptions vs. Dallas. In six career games vs. Dallas, Engram has 37 career receptions, which are the most he has against any opponent.
  • James Bradberry aims for a fourth consecutive game with at least three total tackles. Since 2016, Bradberry leads all NFC cornerbacks with 238 total tackles.
  • Markus Golden needs 1.0 sack (29.0) to reach 30.0 for his career.
  • Golden Tate III aims for his 120th consecutive game with a reception. Tate’s 674 receptions since 2010 rank fifth among active wide receivers.

Goal to Go: Execution

"For us, we just have to consistently execute and not put ourselves behind with mistakes early in drives or penalties down in the red area," said head coach Joe Judge.

Game Day

Giants Hope to Run Wild Against Struggling Cowboys Run Defense

Last week, the Giants running game showed signs of a pulse while the Cowboys run defense struggled. Can the Giants keep their momentum going this week down in Big D?

Is Ryan Lewis The Giants' Answer at the Second Cornerback Spot?

Cornerback Ryan Lewis came into the Giants' Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams to take on boundary corner responsibilities and did a respectable job. Can he hold that role for the team moving forward?

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: What You Need to Know

Previewing the Giants critical Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

New York Giants Notebook | Offensive Balance, Linebacker Competition and More

Joe Judge explains his definition of a balanced offense, Thomas McGaughey talks young talent and more.

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Solutions Anyone?" Edition

As the losses pile up for the Giants, so too do the questions about whether this team is heading in the right direction.

Giants at Cowboys: Players to Watch

Who are the big playmakers to keep an eye on in the Giants Week 5 division game against the Cowboys? Here are a few.

Across The Field: Cowboys Defense is Failing Dak Prescott

The Cowboys' bottom-ranked defense will face the Giants' bottom-ranked offense on Sunday, as both units try to break out of embarrassing slumps to start the season.

Giants Catching a Break Against the Banged-up Cowboys Offensive Line

The Giants are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, but they'll be facing a banged-up Cowboys offensive line that will be without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith.

Giants Place OLB Oshane Ximines on Injured Reserve

The move could be a precursor to the activation of inside linebacker David Mayo.

Giants' Youth Movement Offers Promise

The Giants have been mixing in some of their younger players into games to sneak looks at what they have. So far, there has been a lot to like.

