How to Watch Giants vs. Jets Preseason Game 1

Preseason football returns to MEtLife Stadium tonight as the New York Giants host the New York Jets.

The game is the 52nd meeting between the two teams in a preseason series that began in 1969. Last year, the NFL preseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous preseason meeting between the two teams in 2019 resulted in a 31-22 Giants victory.

Overall, the series is currently tied, 25-25-1. The lone tie occurred in 1972.

The Giants plan to sit the bulk of their starters tonight, as head coach Joe Judge revealed earlier this week that he wanted to get a good look at some of the guys on the bottom of the depth chart in this game.

Meanwhile the Jets are planning to play first-round draft pick Zach Wilson, their franchise quarterback, for "about a quarter, couple of series" as revealed by Jets head coach Robert Saleh earlier this week.

Giants vs. Jets

Date/Time: Saturday, August 14 at 7:30 ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Local Television: NBC 4 NY

Play-by-Play: Bob Papa, Sideline: Bruce Beck, Analysts: Carl Banks and Howard Cross

Radio: WFAN 660 AM/101.9 FM

Play-by-Play: Chris Carrino, Analyst: Shaun O’Hara, Sideline: Paul Dottino

Pregame and Postgame Info: The Giants pregame show will begin at 6:35pm on WFAN 660 AM. The postgame show can also be heard immediately after the game on WFAN 660 AM.

Stream: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app), New York Giants official app for iOS devices, New York Giants mobile website for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY), FuboTV

On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

NFL Network game replays: Sunday, Aug. 15 (10 am) | Tuesday, Aug. 17 (4 p.)

