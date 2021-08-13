What to Expect From Zach Wilson in Jets' Preseason Opener

Zach Wilson struggled during his first trip to MetLife Stadium, tossing two interceptions in a scrimmage against his teammates last week.

On Saturday, the rookie quarterback will return to the Meadowlands, suiting up for his first opportunity to take the field against an opposing NFL defense.

Wilson will start and play through the first quarter in New York's preseason opener against the Giants, Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed to reporters on Thursday.

"We’re thinking about a quarter, couple of series for all those guys. Just kind of get him his first action," Saleh said.

For a young team with plenty of new faces, extending into the coaching staff as well, Saturday's preseason opener will be a milestone and a tremendous opportunity to build on weeks of hard work at training camp and plenty of offseason workouts.

"It’s a great opportunity for them to showcase who they are," Saleh said. "31 other teams are going to get their tape for the first time and the style they want to represent and all the different things that they want to showcase, I think that’s what’s most important about these preseason games. You can take them for granted from a team standpoint because it doesn’t matter in the win-loss record but your style of play and what you want to represent and what you want the entire league to know about you starts Saturday. That’s why I think there’s tremendous value to these preseason games."

Asked how much he's mapping out Saturday's reps ahead of time—set to make his debut on the Jets sideline—Saleh said each snap is priceless for all players on this roster, seeking to develop with in-game reps and battle for playing time or a roster spot.

"We are a very, very young football team and they’ve got to be able to go through the process of pregame and prepping themselves mentally and getting in their own space and getting ready to play a football game and then going out there and playing a couple of drives," Saleh explained. "If you think about it, if you count last year’s group, 30 guys on our roster, somewhere around there, that have never had preseason action."

Wilson will start for Gang Green, but Giants quarterback Daniel Jones won't get the nod on the other side. Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Thursday that Jones won't play against the Jets. Backup Mike Glennon gets the start in his place.

