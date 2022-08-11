New York Giants at New England Patriots: Preseason Game Info, Notes, and More

The long wait is over, and the return of Giants football is back.

Ok, sort of. The game won't count for another month. The matchups we'll see starting with this evening's Giants preseason opener against the New England Patriots will pit the Giants starters against most of the Patriots' backups.

Football is football, and it will be nice to watch the Giants hit others instead of each other, right?

While it's always preferred during the preseason to see how the Giants starters go against the opponents' counterparts, this reported setup works in the Giants' favor.

The silver lining is that the evaluation process for the Giants will be on even ground. In other words, the first- and second-team offenses will likely face the same competition in the first half. That puts the evaluation process on equal footing and makes things easier for the Giants coaching staff when they sit down to do their evaluation.

Speaking of evaluation, the final score of this game doesn't matter. Daboll and company will use this game to see how far along the team has come in grasping all the installs. They will also use it to figure out where upgrades to the depth might be needed to get the team ready for its regular-season opener next month against the Titans.

Keep it here at Giants Country for complete coverage of all the action.

Game information: New York Giants (0-0) at New England Patriots (0-0)

Giants-Patriots Preseason History: The Giants and Patriots meet for the ninth time in a preseason opener. The teams met in the preseason finale every year from 2005-19.

Date/Time: Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial; New York Giants official app; New York Giants mobile website; Yahoo! Sports and NFL+ (out of market audience)

TV: NFL Network | NBC-4 (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Chris Carrino, Shaun O’Hara, Paul Dottino). Sirius Radio (Channel 380 – Giants). SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants)

Referee: John Hussey

The following Giants are not expected to play: WR Sterling Shepard (PUP), OL Nick Gates (PUP), OL Matt Peart (PUP), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (unknown), OLB Azeez Ojulari (NFI), WR David Sills V (unknown), ILB Carter Coughlin (unknown), RB Matt Breida (unknown), S Dane Belton (collarbone), and TE Andre Miller (wrist).

OL Joshua Ezeudu is questionable.

