New York Giants-Green Bay Packers Halftime Report: Packers Up 20-10 in London Game
The Green Bay Packers hold a 17-10 halftime lead over the New York Giants in their Week 5 game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Green Bay, who got a 46-yard field goal from kicker Mason Crosby on their opening drive, scored touchdowns on back-to-back first-half drives.
The first was a 4-yard pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to receiver Allen Lazard to give the Packers a 10-0 lead, a score aided by a 33-yard defensive pass interference call against Giants safety Xavier McKinney against tight end Robert Tonyan.
The second Packers score came in the second quarter when tight end Mercedez Lewis peeled off a block and leaked into the flat, where he was all alone for the 2-yard touchdown reception off the play fake. That score made it 17-3.
The Giants finally got on the board late in the first quarter on a 48-yard field goal by Graham Gano, salvaging a drive that saw a dropped third-down pass by Saquon Barkley and a big penalty called against tight end Daniel Bellinger.
The Giants then caught a major break in the second quarter when quarterback Daniel Jones, whose mobility was limited by his sprained ankle, was sacked and lost the ball. The Giants recovered, but they also got a fresh set of downs thanks to the Packers defensive penalty.
Two plays later, the Giants finally got the big play they had been waiting for when running back Saquon Barkley took the direct snap from the Wildcat and ran 4o yards off the left tackle for the longest rush allowed by the Packers this season.
The Giants capped that drive on a creative red zone double reverse in which Jones handed off to Barkley, who handed it off to Bellinger, who was streaking across the backfield in the opposite direction.
Bellinger looked like he was going to throw, but he saw an opening and ran it in for a 2-yard touchdown to cut the Packers' lead down to 17-10.
The Packers made it 20-10 as time expired in the first half on Crosby's 48-yard field goal.
Barkley has 55 yards (long of 40) on seven carries. Jones finished the first half eight of 13 for 81 yards and one sack. And the Giants' leading receiver through two quarters is Darius Slayton, who caught three of four pass targets for 46 yards.
