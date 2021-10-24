October 24, 2021
New York Giants: How To Watch Giants vs. Carolina Panthers Regular-Season Game 7

Here are the TV, radio, and betting details for this week's Giants-Panthers Week 7 regular season game.
This weekend, the New York Giants are rolling out their new business affiliation with Marvel Comics, producers of a special limited edition Together Blue comic book based on The Avengers.

Alas for the Giants, at least two if not three of the six players immortalized in cartoon form--running back Saquon Barkley, receiver Sterling Shepard, and inside linebacker Blake Martinez--are injured to where they won't be a factor.

Shame, too, as with a 1-5 record and their season tethering on the brink, the Giants need someone to step up and be a hero to save the day.

Fortunately, the Giants are getting a Carolina Panthers team who has its own injury issues and who are reeling of late after losing their last three games. The Panthers would appear to be a perfect team for the Giants to beat and gain a little confidence ahead of perhaps the toughest stretch of their schedule, which lies ahead starting a week from Monday. Still, for that to happen, New York will need some of these pedestrian showings by their players to turn superhero-like.

Be sure to keep it here at Giants Country, where in addition to our gameday thread open to registered users to discuss the game as it unfolds, and we will have complete postgame coverage.

Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' game against the Panthers.

Game information: New York Giants (1-5) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-3)

Regular Season Series History: 11th regular season meeting, with the Giants trailing the series, 6-4. The teams last met in Week 5 of the 2018 season in Charlotte, when the Giants fell 33-31 to the Panthers on a last second 63-yard field goal by former Panther and current Giant K Graham Gano. The Panthers have won the last three games in the series, dating back to 2013.  The two teams have also met once in the postseason, a 23-0 Panthers win in the 2005 Wild Card Round.

Date/Time: Sunday, October 24, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) celebrates his touchdown late in the fourth quarter during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) reacts to the overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium.
Tae Crowder Explains game-winning TD
TV: FOX (Adam Amin, Play-by-Play. Mark Schlereth, Analyst. Shannon Spake, Sideline.)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants +3 (-118) | Carolina Panthers -3 (+100)

Moneyline: Giants (+130) | Carolina Panthers (-154)

Total: 42.5 – Giants Under (-110) | Carolina Panthers Over (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)

  • RB Chuba Hubbard (CAR) +580
  • WR D.J. Moore (CAR) +640
  • RB Devontae Booker (NYG) +700
  • WR Robby Anderson (CAR) +1100
  • WR Sterling Shepard (NYG) +1200
  • WR Darius Slayton (NYG) +1550
  • QB Sam Darnold (CAR) +1600
  • TE Evan Engram (NYG) +1600
  • QB Daniel Jones (NYG) +1800

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Discussion: Gameday Thread (free registration required)

