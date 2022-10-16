New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

The New York Giants are back home this week after a stunning comeback victory against the Packers last week in London. The team is riding high, especially with a 4-1 start to the season. However, the work is just getting started as the Baltimore Ravens, led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson, pay a visit to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants.

The Ravens' defense allows 290.2 passing yards per game, indicating that the Giants could finally open up the passing game by creating more big plays down the field.

The Baltimore passing offense is a different story, with Jackson tossing 12 touchdowns to five interceptions and just over 1,000 yards passing. A big component of Jackson’s game that the Giants' defense will be tasked with stopping is his running ability.

Jackson cannot only extend plays with his legs, but he can also make plays. Jackson currently leads the team in rushing yards with 374 and two rushing touchdowns. The Ravens come in with a 3-2 record and are first in the AFC North.

The Giants employ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who was with the Ravens from 2012-2022, serving as their linebackers coach and starting in 2018 as their defensive coordinator.

The Giants' defense is allowing a 59.1 opponent completion percentage and allowed just one rushing touchdown all season. Martindale is well prepared for this matchup and looking to help lift the Giants to a 5-1 record.

Be sure to check in with Giants Country during and after the game for complete coverage.

New York Giants (4-1) vs Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

Date/Time: Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 1pm ET

Venue: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Regular Season History: The Giants and Ravens have met in the regular season just six times, with the Ravens leading the series 4-2. The last four meetings have been split 2-2, with the Ravens winning the most recent matchup, 27-13 in 2020. The last time the Giants beat the Ravens was in 2016, 27-23.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Play-By-Play. Charles Davis, Analyst. Evan Washburn, Sideline)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM - Channel 232 and 832

Spread: New York Giants +5.5 (+110) | Baltimore Ravens -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Giants (+205) | Ravens (-250)

Total: 45.5 – Giants Under (-110) | Baltimore Ravens Over (-110)

Coverage from Giants Country

First Touchdown Scorers (From SI Sportsbook)

RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +550

TE Mark Andrews (BAL): +625

RB J.K. Dobbins (BAL): +725

QB Lamar Jackson (BAL): +825

WR Devin Duvernay (BAL): +1150

Injury Report

NYG CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf): OUT

NYG WR Kenny Golladay (knee): OUT

NYG S Tony Jefferson (foot): OUT

NYG S Jason Pinnock (ankle): OUT

NYG WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring): OUT

NYG OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf): Doubtful

NYG TE Tanner Hudson (illness): Questionable

NYG WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee): Questionable

NYG DL Leonard Williams (knee): Questionable

BAL WR Rashod Bateman (foot): OUT

BAL OG Ben Cleveland (foot): OUT

BAL OLB Justin Houston (groin): OUT

RB Justice Hill (hamstring): Doubtful

Live Analytics: Get real-time updates, stats, graphs, and more via Fanalytix. No registration is required.

Referee: Clay Martin

Join the Giants Country Community