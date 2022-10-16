New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
The New York Giants are back home this week after a stunning comeback victory against the Packers last week in London. The team is riding high, especially with a 4-1 start to the season. However, the work is just getting started as the Baltimore Ravens, led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson, pay a visit to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants.
The Ravens' defense allows 290.2 passing yards per game, indicating that the Giants could finally open up the passing game by creating more big plays down the field.
The Baltimore passing offense is a different story, with Jackson tossing 12 touchdowns to five interceptions and just over 1,000 yards passing. A big component of Jackson’s game that the Giants' defense will be tasked with stopping is his running ability.
Jackson cannot only extend plays with his legs, but he can also make plays. Jackson currently leads the team in rushing yards with 374 and two rushing touchdowns. The Ravens come in with a 3-2 record and are first in the AFC North.
The Giants employ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who was with the Ravens from 2012-2022, serving as their linebackers coach and starting in 2018 as their defensive coordinator.
The Giants' defense is allowing a 59.1 opponent completion percentage and allowed just one rushing touchdown all season. Martindale is well prepared for this matchup and looking to help lift the Giants to a 5-1 record.
New York Giants (4-1) vs Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
Date/Time: Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 1pm ET
Venue: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Regular Season History: The Giants and Ravens have met in the regular season just six times, with the Ravens leading the series 4-2. The last four meetings have been split 2-2, with the Ravens winning the most recent matchup, 27-13 in 2020. The last time the Giants beat the Ravens was in 2016, 27-23.
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Play-By-Play. Charles Davis, Analyst. Evan Washburn, Sideline)
Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM - Channel 232 and 832
Spread: New York Giants +5.5 (+110) | Baltimore Ravens -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Giants (+205) | Ravens (-250)
Total: 45.5 – Giants Under (-110) | Baltimore Ravens Over (-110)
First Touchdown Scorers (From SI Sportsbook)
- RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +550
- TE Mark Andrews (BAL): +625
- RB J.K. Dobbins (BAL): +725
- QB Lamar Jackson (BAL): +825
- WR Devin Duvernay (BAL): +1150
Injury Report
- NYG CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf): OUT
- NYG WR Kenny Golladay (knee): OUT
- NYG S Tony Jefferson (foot): OUT
- NYG S Jason Pinnock (ankle): OUT
- NYG WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring): OUT
- NYG OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf): Doubtful
- NYG TE Tanner Hudson (illness): Questionable
- NYG WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee): Questionable
- NYG DL Leonard Williams (knee): Questionable
- BAL WR Rashod Bateman (foot): OUT
- BAL OG Ben Cleveland (foot): OUT
- BAL OLB Justin Houston (groin): OUT
- RB Justice Hill (hamstring): Doubtful
Live Analytics: Get real-time updates, stats, graphs, and more via Fanalytix. No registration is required.
Referee: Clay Martin
