New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
The Giants are looking to bounce back this week after a 23-16 loss to the divisional rival Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Despite the loss, the Giants are still 2-1 and could very well be 3-1 if they can top the visiting Bears, who are in town this week.
The Bears are also surprisingly 2-1, beating the Texans 23-20 last week. While the Bears are off to a good start, their passing offense has been on a historically bad pace, having completed just 23 passes through three weeks, and averaging only 78.3 yards per game in the air, last in the NFL.
Despite their lackluster air attack, the Bears are one of the best rushing teams in the league. Averaging 186.7 rushing yards per game, which is second in the NFL, the Bears are looking to continue their ground attack on a Giants defense that is missing one of their key defensive linemen in Leonard Williams.
While they’re not as bad as the Bears, the Giants passing offense could be doing better. With wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson out for this game, the challenge becomes even tougher. However, running back Saquon Barkley, the league leader in scrimmage yards with 408, looks like himself and has done it all so far for a Giants offense still searching for its identity.
The Giants will also be debuting their ‘Legacy’ uniforms, in a nod to the teams of the 1980s and 1990s. The team will also be debuting Super Bowl XXI throwback endzones, wall wraps, and other events around the stadium.
This is the first of two Legacy games being played at MetLife Stadium this season, the next being Week 13 when the Giants host the Washington Commanders.
New York Giants (2-1) vs Chicago Bears (2-1)
Date/Time: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET
Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Regular Season History: The Giants and Bears are among the oldest franchises in NFL history, with their first matchup dating back to 1925. The Bears currently lead the all-time series 31-21-2. This will be the fifth consecutive year that these two teams face off, with the Bears winning the last three, including a 29-3 win in Week 17 of last season. The last time the Giants beat the Bears was in 2018, by a score of 30-27 in overtime.
Live Stream: FuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Play-by-Play. Daryl Johnston, Analyst. Pam Oliver, Sideline.)
Giants Sign ILB Jaylon Smith to the Active Roster
Plus, New York elevates two from the practice squad.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley Shares Thoughts Behind His Fast Start
Saquon Barkley is off to a fast start in his fifth season and looks to continue his dominance on Sunday against the Bears. He recently reflected on why things are going his way so far.
NFC East Notebook: Week 4 Preview
Let’s look at everything happening in the NFC East this week as the first month of the season comes to a close.
Radio: WFAN660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline.) SiriusXM Channel 228 and SiriusXM App Channel 823
Spread: New York Giants -2.5(-118) | Chicago Bears +2.5(+110)
Moneyline: Giants (-154) | Bears (+130)
Total: 39.5 - Giants under (-110) | Bears (-110)
First Touchdown Scorers (From SI Sportsbook)
- RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +375
- RB Khalil Herbert (CHI): +600
- QB Justin Fields (CHI): +1150
- QB Daniel Jones (NYG): +1200
- WR Richie James (NYG): +1300
Injury Report
- NYG WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - OUT
- NYG WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) - OUT
- NYG CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) - OUT
- NYG DL Leonard Williams (knee) - OUT
- NYG CB Nick McCloud (hamstring) - OUT
- CHI K Cairo Santos (personal) - OUT
- CHI CB Jaylon Johnson (quad) - OUT
- CHI RB David Montgomery (ankle/knee) - OUT
- CHI CB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) - OUT
- CHI LB Matt Adams (hamstring) - Doubtful
- CHI TE Ryan Griffin (achilles) - Doubtful
- CHI WR Velus Jones Jr (hamstring) - Questionable
- CHI DL Robert Quinn (illness) - Questionable
- CHI LB Sterling Weatherford (ankle) - Questionable
Live Analytics: Get real-time updates, stats, graphs, and more via Fanalytix. No registration is required.
Referee: Carl Cheffers
